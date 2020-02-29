A Fort Smith man reported a woman and two men on Feb. 17 entered his home and robbed him at gunpoint.

The man told police the white woman around 12:30 p.m. that day knocked on his door in the 600 block of North 44th Street. Two dark-skinned men then pushed their way into the home and pulled a handgun on him, according to the incident report.

The reported home invaders took his brown leather wallet with money inside, all his documents, his ID, his green card and his debit card valued at $400, the report states.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the Fort Smith Police Department at (479) 709-5100 or Crime Stoppers at 78-CRIME, where an anonymous tip could earn a caller up to $1,000.