For the past 44 years, every president has declared February Black History Month, but the roots of the celebration of African-American history goes back another 50 years.

It all started with a trip to Washington, D.C., to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the Thirteenth Amendment which officially ended slavery. A group led by historian Carter G. Woodson traveled to the nation's capital for this event and came back with an idea to promote black history. Woodson, along with A.L. Jackson and three others, met to form the Association for the Study of Negro Life and History (ASNLH) in September 1915.

Over the course of the next decade, Woodson encouraged fellow black intellectuals to promote black history and achievements. In 1924, the fraternity Omega Psi Phi created Negro History and Literature Week which was later renamed Negro Achievement Week. Woodson realized that in order to make the celebration nation-wide, the ASNLH would need to take it on. February 1926 saw a press release from the ASNLH to announce Negro History Week to take place the second week of the month to coincide with Abraham Lincoln and Frederick Douglass' birthdays.

Woodson chose that week in order to reach black and white Americans. Since Lincoln's death, his birthday was nationally recognized and African Americans had celebrated Douglass' since the 1890s. This was an opportunity to unite the nation and celebrate black achievements alongside the white history that was already taught. The vision for this week was one of celebrating the entire African American race rather than just a few great men.

The celebration was an instant success with black schools and institutions nationwide and the ASALH rushed to keep up with all the requests for Woodson to speak. They recognized the need for a theme, and since the beginning there has been an annual theme. This year, the theme is "African Americans and the Vote." It highlights the historic struggle for black men and women to gain the right to vote.

Like much of black history, there were those seeking to take advantage of it. Publishers and authors sought to capitalize on the week and ended up releasing a lot of misleading or false information regarding black history. Woodson worried that teachers were inviting speakers who knew little or nothing about the history of black achievement.

Woodson's ultimate goal was that Negro History Week would merely highlight what students learned throughout the year. The effort for social change is nearly a century old and America is only slightly closer to making black history part of the American history taught in schools today.

The first move toward a month-long celebration was in the 1940s when black West Virginians, who often saw Woodson speak, began celebrating throughout the whole month of February. In the week's 50th year, ASALH used its political influence to make this extension national. Since 1976, every president has endorsed Black History Month as a celebration and the theme ASALH sets every year.