Editor's note: This is the third in a series of Q&A installments for judge candidates leading up to the March 3 election.

The largest division in Fort Smith District Court is contested by a sitting judge and a candidate with judicial experience.

Challenger Amy Grimes has served as special justice to the Arkansas Supreme Court as part of her 20 years of practicing law, including in District Court. Judge Jim O'Hern has presided over Division I since 2017 after leaving his private practice for the courtroom.

Division I in addition to handling city and state cases and video arraignments like divisions II and III also handles tenant evictions, small claims, environmental violations and civil cases.

Grimes and O'Hern have responded through email to questions from the Times Record.

1. Division I cases include evictions, small claims, environmental cases, civil cases and misdemeanor cases in Fort Smith. What makes you the most qualified candidate to handle these kinds of cases?

Grimes: I am the most qualified candidate in the race for Fort Smith District Court Judge, Division I. I have spent almost nine years as an Administrative Law Judge for our community, hearing cases involving injured workers and employers. I have handled motion hearings, settlement hearings and full hearings on the merits of claims, all of which equates to a vast amount of civil trial experience. Additionally, I have practiced law for almost 20 years, including extensive experience in District and Circuit Court. I have extensive experience with landlord and tenant issues and spent four years as the Governor’s legal counsel handling pardon applications, criminal justice and legislative issues. I have also been fortunate to be appointed as a special justice to the Arkansas Supreme Court. I believe that I have the most well-rounded experience to serve as the next Fort Smith District Court Judge, Division I.

O'Hern: I am the most qualified candidate for Fort Smith District Court, Division I. I have 39 years legal experience in just about every aspect of the law. In the last three-plus years on the bench, I have presided over 30,000 cases, keeping our court docket current, relevant and effective. I use a practical and common sense approach in my thinking as a judge. I am constantly aware of the tremendous trust which the citizens of Fort Smith have placed in me as an elected official. I am passionate about the law and my position as judge. I want to continue improving and broadening current District Court projects, which have been undertaken to impact public safety and further rehabilitation pathways and programs for nonviolent offenders such as DWI, substance dependency and theft. We need to continue to promote viable avenues to responsible citizenship.

2. Do you see any problems or needs in Division I? If so, how do you plan to address them?

Grimes: Division I of Fort Smith District Court must be effective and efficient. The key to identifying needs and problems is communication. If elected, I would sit down with the court staff — clerks, bailiffs and law enforcement — to determine what programs are working and what is not working. I will work to ensure that any alternative sentencing programs make efficient use of tax payer dollars, hold participants accountable and result in the return of individuals to our community to become contributing members of Fort Smith. We must face the issues of jail overcrowding through the use of smart alternative sentences and programs that address the whole cause of criminal behavior. District Court must always strive to keep our community safe and hold the appropriate offenders accountable.

O'Hern: As with other divisions, overpopulated jails, people failing to appear and people failing to pay fines are the most pressing issues facing Division I. Before arraignments, I inform everyone the importance of contacting the court if they lose their job or if life events prevent them from paying their fines and costs. We have an alternative sentencing program where fines and costs can be worked off at $85 per day. I have been an active member of the Criminal Justice Coordinating Committee. That committee brainstorms to keep the jail population down and to better the administration of justice in the court systems. Chief Baker and the FSPD are coordinating with the District Court to get advance notices to litigants to reduce absenteeism on scheduled court dates. Division I needs a fair, level headed judge with extensive experience handling the various District Court cases and everyday issues. I am that judge.

3. Do you believe past admonishments have any effect on the ability to adjudicate in District Court?

Grimes: As a sitting judge for almost nine years, I have never been admonished, sanctioned or otherwise disciplined by any state agency. Public admonishments and sanctions of a judge equate to a complete lack of trust in the decisions from the bench. In addition, admonishments effect the credibility of the judge with court staff, bailiffs and law enforcement, making it virtually impossible to have an efficiently and well-run court. Lastly, any time a judge is reprimanded, the trust that the public instilled in the judge is completely eroded.

O'Hern: We are all human and as such should make every effort to learn from our past, but not dwell on it. A good judge administers justice fairly and evenly and focuses on issues that come before her or him every day and tries her or his best to become wiser as time passes. Being a judge the people of Fort Smith can always count on to keep order and treat everyone with dignity, respect, and to listen and weigh all the facts before making a fair decision has been my intent from the first day I took office. Launching a voluntary Community Diversion Program for nonviolent misdemeanor offenders in 2018 and starting a voluntary DWI Court for second and third offenders in April of 2019 are examples of how I have continued to be dedicated and responsible to my constituents. I will always continue to do my best as judge.

4. There has been frustration raised about the $10 installment fee issued for every defendant on a payment plan. Do you plan to do anything about this if elected?

Grimes: The Court is mandated by statute (16-13-704) to collect a $10.00 per month administrative time pay fee from each defendant that is on a payment plan until the balance is paid in full ... It is understandable that this fee could be a hardship for some offenders. It has been enacted by the state legislature and would take specific legislative action to make any modifications. I am the only candidate in the race for District Court Judge, Division I, with experience working directly with legislators and state legislation. As District Judge, I would be willing to review this fee and its use with the clerk’s office staff and if appropriate, would be willing to work with the Court staff and legislators for any appropriate and workable alternative.

O'Hern: I have already been in contact with Representatives Jay Richardson and Cindy Crawford about the $10 monthly fee that those on fines/costs installment plans must pay every month. Both have expressed an interest in working to draft legislation to put an end to this fee and find an alternate source to take its place. After the current election has concluded I plan to also speak with Representative Justin Boyd and Senator Mat Pitsch to see if they, too, will assist with this legislation. This monthly fee penalizes the poor, those on fixed incomes, and everyone else who cannot afford to pay their fines and costs in full when they are assessed. This is not fair, and as a judge, fairness is an integral part of who and what I am. I will continue to work diligently to see this assessment eliminated during the next legislative session.