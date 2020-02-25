A 29-year-old Pine Bluff man was arrested Friday on drug related charges.

Sheriff’s Deputy Sgt. Courtney Kelly stopped the vehicle Dennis Thompson was driving at 15th avenue and Fig Street because Thompson was not wearing a seat belt and contacted Tri-County Drug Task Force Investigator Cody Musselwhite after detecting an odor of marijuana coming from the vehicle.

Musselwhite said in a report that he went to the scene and collected two bags containing a green vegetable substance that tested positive for marijuana and weighed a total of 20 grams. Thompson reportedly had $419 in his pocket and told investigators he had nothing to say to them.

On Monday, Pine Bluff District Judge John Kearney set a $7,500 bond for Thompson after ruling prosecutors have probable cause to charge him with possession of a controlled substance with purpose to deliver.

The suspected drugs will be sent to the Arkansas State Crime Laboratory for analysis.