First Christian Church at Stuttgart will host the World Day of Prayer at noon Friday, March 6. A sandwich luncheon will be served at 12:30 p.m.

“Please join us as we learn about Zimbabwe,” a spokeswoman said in a news release. “We invite you to join us for this annual World Day of Prayer.”

The women of the World Day of Prayer (WDP) Committee of Zimbabwe call people to worship with the words: “Rise! Take your mat and walk” from John 5, according to the release.

“We are invited to learn about Zimbabwe’s history and rich culture. The women share their stories of intergenerational wisdom, traditions, and experiences of God’s profound love,” according to the release.