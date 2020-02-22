A $50,000 cash only bond was set Friday for a Sherrill man who was arrested Thursday on drug and gun allegations.

Jefferson County District Judge Kim Bridgforth set the bond after ruling prosecutors have probable cause to charge Acie Smith, 29, with possession of Fentanyl with purpose to deliver, simultaneous possession of drugs and firearms, felon in possession of a firearm and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Tri-County Drug Task Force Sgt. Fred Green reported that he and Investigator Cody Musselwhite were patrolling in the area of 24th Avenue and Cherry Street when they saw a white Land Rover with a paper license tag that was traveling west on 24th Avenue. The tag was partially obscured by a license plate cover and the entire tag number could not be read so a traffic stop was conducted.

When investigators approached the car, the driver, who initially identified himself as Paris Patterson rolled down the window and the investigators noticed a strong smell of marijuana from inside the vehicle. Patterson, later determined to be Smith said he did not have a driver’s license with him and gave his name and date of birth. At the same time, he was reportedly rolling the driver’s side window up and down.

A license check on the name Paris Patterson showed that the driver’s license was expired and Patterson/Smith was ordered out of the vehicle, as was a female passenger who had no prior record or pending charges and was released. Patterson/Smith was told the vehicle would be towed after it was searched.

Sheriff’s Sgt. Courtney Kelly and K-9 Soder arrived to assist and Soder alerted on the vehicle, indicating the presence of drugs.

During the search, a driver’s license belonging to Smith was found in the vehicle along with $212 in cash in the center console. Also found was a plastic bag containing 2.5 grams of suspected marijuana.

In the back floorboard, investigators found a backpack which contained a nine-millimeter handgun with 11 rounds in the magazine and none in the chamber. A Crown Royal bag in the backseat contained a plastic bag with 9.7 grams of a white substance determined to be Fentanyl, a bag with 4.1 grams of Fentanyl, and a bag containing three pills that were determined to be Ecstasy. A set of digital scales was also located.

The suspected drugs will be sent to the Arkansas State Crime Laboratory for analysis.

Smith was not questioned after he chose to remain silent.

Smith has previous felony convictions and in addition to the new allegations, is being held on an alias bench warrant from Pulaski County.

He said he would hire his own attorney.