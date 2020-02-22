A Pine Bluff man previously convicted of drug and theft charges was arrested Tuesday after found a gun in the vehicle the man was driving.

Ricky Manning, 28, reportedly ran a stop sign at 17th Avenue and Cypress Street while driving a silver Chevrolet Impala and Sheriff’s Sgt. Courtney Kelly attempted to conduct a traffic stop.

In a probable cause affidavit presented in district court Thursday, Investigator Joseph O’Neal reported that he and Investigator Cody Musselwhite assisted Kelly after the vehicle driven by Manning became disabled at 17th Avenue and the Railroad tracks. Manning reportedly refused several commands to show deputies his hands and refused to get out of the vehicle and O’Neal reported that dark tint on the vehicle made it difficult to see inside it.

When they were able to see inside, they found Manning with his hands up and found a .40-caliber handgun with one round in the chamber and 18 in an extended magazine on the front passenger seat. A strong odor of marijuana was also detected from inside the vehicle. Investigators pulled Manning out and placed him on the ground where he was handcuffed.

During a search of the vehicle, a small amount of suspected marijuana was found and it will be set to the Arkansas State Crime Laboratory for analysis.

Manning was not questioned after he invoked his right to remain silent.

On Thursday, Pine Bluff District Judge John Kearney set a $25,000 bond for Manning after ruling prosecutors have probable cause to charge him with being a felon in possession of a firearm.