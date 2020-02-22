FARGO, N.D. — Amy Klobuchar is heading to Middle America in a four-state swing as soon as the Nevada caucuses wrap up.

Klobuchar has a Saturday evening event in Minneapolis to meet with volunteers. She heads to Fargo, North Dakota, on Sunday morning for an appearance at North Dakota State University.

Then it's on to Arkansas and Oklahoma later in the day.

Minnesota, Arkansas and Oklahoma are all part of Super Tuesday on March 3, when more than a dozen states weigh in on the presidential race. North Dakota holds its caucuses a week later.