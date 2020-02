The National Active and Retired Federal Employees Association (NARFE) Chapter 287 will meet at 11:30 a.m. Monday, Feb. 24, at the Donald W. Reynolds Community Services Building, 211 W. Third Ave.

Paula Cunningham will be the keynote speaker with the topic “What Opiods Did To My Family, a Personal Story,” according to a news release.

Waymond Meins will report on pending congressional legislation and NARFE Arkansas and NARFE National Alzheimer’s contributions. A light lunch will be available.