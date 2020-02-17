February marks the 108th anniversary of the Free Bridge. After 70 years of usage, the Scott Ferry at Van Buren was abandoned Feb. 5, 1912.

All wheel traffic between Crawford and Sebastian counties was diverted to the new and, at that time, still undedicated, Free Bridge. The need for a bridge that could be crossed by pedestrians, horses, oxen, and a relatively new contraption known as the automobile was a necessity. The horseless carriages were in usage, but there weren’t many driving the streets. The first automobile built in Fort Smith may have been by the Boehmer Motor Shop. The vehicle was manufactured by Gus Boehmer and John Limberg in 1898.

Prior to 1912, the Scott Ferry had the highest volume of crossings of any point along the Arkansas River. All manners of transport would crowd onto the ferry for the journey between Van Buren and Fort Smith.

According to Tom Wing, assistant professor of history at the University of Arkansas-Fort Smith and director of the Drennen-Scott Historic Site in his book "Images of America: Van Buren" (2016, Arcadia Publishing), the railroads came in the 1870s. The Frisco railroad bridge was not completed until 1885. For 10 or 15 years, a ferry shuttled two or three cars at a time across the river.

The river crossing has a long history of transporting goods, not to mention slaves, Civil War soldiers, and probably even outlaws such as Belle Starr, the Buck Gang, or the James Gang. The most infamous usage of the passage between Van Buren and Fort Smith would probably be The Trail of Tears.

Van Buren, first known as Phillips Landing, was settled in 1818. Early in Van Buren’s history, part of the Choctaw nation from Mississippi made port at Van Buren while being relocated as part of the Indian Removal Act of 1830, which was signed into law May 28, 1830, by President Andrew Jackson. The legislation removed the Five Civilized Tribes from their ancestral lands. Their journey became known as The Trail of Tears but consists of more than a single passage to the Indian Territory. One of the “trails” included the Water Route.

The Choctaws were aboard the Elk when the steamboat made port to purchase 564 pounds of beef from Van Buren resident Squire Griggs. The Choctaw finally landed west of Fort Smith, where they were offloaded to be taken to their “new home” Feb. 20, 1832.

Around Jan. 21 or 22, 1836, the first group of Muscogee (Creek) natives from Alabama passed through Van Buren on the steamboat Alpha. By early June, more Muscogee and other tribes passed through on the Black Hawk. By autumn, several more steamboats with hundreds of Indians were meant to pass through Van Buren and Fort Smith in 1836 and 1837.

Some, but not all of the natives made it. The Monmouth, piloted by a captain refusing to go ashore at night as instructed, took a run up the wrong side of the Mississippi River on a dark and stormy Halloween night in 1836 and collided with the Trenton at Prophet Island Bend in Louisiana. Within 15 minutes, the Monmouth had broken apart. Fatalities differ from 260 to over 400 Muscogees drowning out of the reported 700 natives crowded onboard. Others who perished that night include 34 slaves, two crew members, the fireman and the bartender. The Monmouth’s owner, a Mr. Eastman, senior partner of the firm Eastman and Brothers, survived the collision.

The Seminole and several other tribes from Florida, in addition to tribes throughout the southeast, which included thousands of Chickasaw and Cherokee, were brought up the Arkansas River, past Van Buren and Fort Smith through 1839. The Indian removal didn’t end then, but continued through 1859. Over 10,000 Indians died along the various routes. The Trail of Tears overlook in Fort Smith was damaged during the 2019 flooding and has been temporarily removed. The National Park System is working with the tribes to replace the marker and restore the site.

Van Buren was incorporated in 1845, three years after Fort Smith. The site began as a port and trade center on the Arkansas River and served as a major starting point for prospectors of the 1849 gold rush. It was a border town linked to Indian Territory and was the site of Arkansas’s first federal district court (March 1851) made famous by Judge Isaac Parker. Crossing from one side to the other required vessels such as ferries and steamboats. River traffic, railroad commerce, and mercantile trade dominated Van Buren’s early economy.

According to Wing’s book, Van Buren founder John Drennen owned the land surrounding the ferry landing. He sold it to the railroad.

Drennen’s son-in-law, Charles Scott and his family owned the ferry throughout its 70-years of operation. The last owner was Col. Phil D. Scott. He was the father of Caroline Scott, for whom the last ferry was named. In 1911, Col. Scott had testified in a court suit that the ferry brought in about $5,000 in a six-month period. That’s equivalent to $130,000 in today’s money. A portion of the Caroline ferry was eventually given to the Arkansas Historical Society.

Wing’s book states the railroad first came to Van Buren in 1876 with the opening of the Little Rock and Fort Smith Railroad. To get across the Arkansas river required the use of a double-ended side-wheeler (steamboat), the Harold B. In 1882, the Saint Louis-San Francisco Railroad Company (the Frisco) established service through Van Buren and Fort Smith. Steamboats continued transport between the cities for only a short time due to increased traffic and demand.

Pedestrians, carts, wagons, and automobiles still had to use the ferry, as crossing the rail bridge would be, if not impossible, at least an unwise and dangerous journey. Late in 1908, Fort Smith Light & Traction Co. (FSL&T) engineer Thomas Boles Jr. (son of Congressman Thomas Boles who was also one of Judge Parker’s marshals) and Charles Webster Leverton (C.W.L.) Armour, FSL&T chief engineer and president of the Armour Real Estate Co, crossed the Arkansas River in a rowboat, taking measurements for what would become the Free Bridge.

Wing’s book mentions the Fort Smith and Van Buren Bridge Company was created in 1885 to remedy the situation and complete the bridge a year later. The chief of engineers for the U.S. Army declined the first two proposals for the bridge, citing location, bridge height and current of the river. They finally created a plan they could agree upon.

Use of the Frisco's railroad bridge for wagon traffic became unnecessary on April 1, 1912, with the completion of the Free Bridge. The Free Bridge between Van Buren and Fort Smith should not be confused with the Million Dollar Free Bridge (a.k.a. Garrison Ave. Bridge) built 10 years later, connecting Fort Smith to Oklahoma.

The bridge was constructed with a Pratt through truss design over a 15-month period by the Kansas City Bridge Company of Kansas City, Missouri, Foster-Creighton-Gould Co. of Nashville, Tenn., and vertical lift designer Waddell & Harrington of Kansas City, Missouri. A Pratt truss has vertical members between the upper and lower members and diagonal members sloping toward the center. The cost of the bridge was about $650,000. The total length of the bridge extended 1,764 feet. The trusses consumed about 4,100 tons of steel. The Van Buren Argus (as the Press Argus-Courier was called then) reported it took 160,000 rivets and 147 tons of nails.

The odd looking bridge consisted of nine identical spans, the longest span being 196 feet. Any of the seven interior spans could be used as a lift span by moving the towers and hoisting machinery or erecting new ones.

The Sunday, March 31, 1912, edition of the Van Buren Argus hailed the new bridge as a “Great Structure of Steel...at last completed and ready for the dedicatory exercises,” which were held April 1-2, 1912, in a state fair setting.

In Charles Winters’s book "Streetcars of Fort Smith" (1979, Fort Smith Historical Society), the author wrote that two airplanes were at the Fort Smith-Van Buren Bridge dedication celebration to fly the first airmail over Fort Smith. The book states it was the second "official" airmail flown in the U.S., which happened on April 1, 1912.

The accuracy of the flight being the second official airmail could be disputed according to the history on the United States Postal Service site. According to the USPS, aviator Earle Ovington had the distinction of piloting the first airmail flight, on Sept. 23, 1911. Pilots made daily flights from Garden City Estates to Mineola, New York, dropping mailbags from the plane to the ground where they were picked up by Mineola’s Postmaster, William McCarthy through Oct. 1, 1911.

Over the next few years, the postal department authorized dozens more experimental flights at fairs, carnivals, and air meets in more than 20 states. These flights convinced department officials airplanes could carry mail. Beginning in 1912, postal officials urged Congress to appropriate money to launch airmail service. Perhaps the Free Bridge dedication was the official “second locale” for airmail flown in the U.S.

The Post Office Department still didn’t begin scheduled airmail service for several more years. The route was between New York and Washington, D.C., on May 15, 1918 — an important date in commercial aviation.

The “bird men” who flew over the Free Bridge were from the Curtiss School of Instruction (for flying). There was also a parade, two orchestras, three bands, motorboat races, tightrope performers, three baseball games, fireworks and more as part of the hoopla.

The bridge was built to bring Van Buren and Fort Smith closer together. At that time, Fort Smith was the fastest-growing city in the state, eventually becoming the second largest city in Arkansas. Agreements between rail companies and streetcar companies were expected to pay for the Free Bridge in a 15-20 year period. No rail agreement was ever secured. FSL&T, on the other hand, had a 45-year contract as long as they never raised the price to more than 5 cents per person.

Free Bridge was not free

The bridge was not free. There was a provision allowing a toll collector to collect 5 cents toll for each passenger in a car or a bridge ticket. The money went to the Fort Smith and Van Buren Bridge District. Trolley service between the cities was temporarily disrupted Dec. 26, 1914, with FSL&T in litigation over its contract. It would be over a year before Van Buren was to receive service once more. Meanwhile, jitney cars (5-cent shared ride cars) provided service over the bridge until the uninsured company was brought before city authorities. The cities required the drivers to be licensed and bonded. The expense forced the jitneys out of business.

When trolley service resumed, regular riders now had to purchase bridge toll ticket books at the cost of 6.25 cents per ticket. Occasional riders paid 10 cents. At that time, most laborers were only making approximately $6 dollars per week.

A June 16, 1916, article in the Van Buren Argus reported 40,275 people rode across the bridge in May 1916 according to FSL&T. The earnings for May were $962.40, which $611.65 came from the passengers who paid cash fare (as opposed to having a bridge ticket). Based on that income, the company anticipated bringing in $12,000 by year’s end. The cash fares eventually reached an amount reported to be $40,000 per month

The Free Bridge carried two sets of trolley car tracks inside the trusses, two paved roadways for automobile cantilevered on the outside of the trusses, and two sidewalks for pedestrians.There was a track down the center for a steam train. A train never used the bridge and streetcars were gone 20 years after it was built. The last streetcar to operate in Fort Smith or Van Buren (before the current tourist trolleys came to the area) made its final run Nov. 15, 1933, automobiles and the Great Depression being two of the many factors of its demise. Horses and wagons also traveled over the bridge in the automobile lanes.

Only a year or so after the Free Bridge was finished, the superstructure of the Frisco bridge was removed and replaced with a much heavier, metal structure designed for "modern" locomotives that is still in use today.

One of the unusual features of the Free Bridges was a pair of 25 foot long incandescent lights and a five-to-seven foot wide image of clasped hands in the center. The artwork was meant to represent that all former animosity that had grown out of the creation of the bridge district with the people of Fort Smith and Van Buren had vanished with the completion of the bridge. The 5 cents toll probably didn’t help matters from the citizens’ point of view.

FSL&T chose not to demonstrate a streetcar crossing the bridge during the big celebration. They were afraid it would be dangerous with so many people milling about. The first streetcar actually crossed the bridge March 9, 1912 and was drawn by horses because the overhead electrical wasn’t completed. The electric version finally crossed the bridge in Nov. 1912.

The streetcar had a sign reading “Eleventh” across the top. 10th and 11th streets came together to form Midland Boulevard, which was the Fort Smith road to the bridge. It was the major road through town from the East.

The Fort Smith Trolley Museum site provides the lengthy route for the Eleventh Street - Van Buren Line. In part, the route moved from the foot of Garrison on double tracks in the center of a paved street to Texas Corner. Street cars turned onto 11th where the same style double tracks extended to a point where Midland Boulevard now begins.The remainder of the route, and other trolley routes, can be found on the museum’s website or at their facility.

The fire

A hundred years after the settling of Phillips Landing, the Free Bridge caught fire at 10:30 a.m. on June 10, 1918, near the middle of the bridge, possibly due to an electrical short. The creosote of the railroad ties caught fire, spreading quickly. It was a difficult battle to put the fire out and required the cooperation and use of Van Buren’s single horse-drawn fire wagon and the Fort Smith Fire Department with the usage of their pumper. It took about six hours to contain as the firefighters battled the blaze with one hose. There were firefighters crawling along the bottom of the structure using chemicals carried by hand to help douse the flames. The fire caused $20,000 to $30,000 in damage.

The bridge survived and remained usable. In later years, automobiles drove inside the trusses with the outside platform abandoned and no trains or trolleys were in use after 1932. Still later, cars from Main Street could access the platforms while the main route was down the inside.

The spring of 1940 brought one of Arkansas’s worst floods. The Free Bridge had already survived previous floods, including the April 1927 catastrophe that shut down the rails, bridges and most of Fort Smith and Van Buren.

The 1940 disaster washed away the Fort Smith-Van Buren transmission utilities carrying water to Camp Chaffee and Fort Smith. Temporary water lines were installed and became more temporary than the cities expected when the lines were washed away 72 hours later. The Corps of Engineers had to create a pontoon bridge to hold the water lines until they could be permanently replaced after the floodwaters receded.

Three years later, another flood ravaged the area, placing a third of Van Buren underwater and making the Free Bridge impassable as it collapsed on the Fort Smith side. A large portion of Fort Smith flooded, too.

Following the May 1943 flood, a levee system was installed around the Fort Smith-Van Buren area. The height of the bridge then had to be raised to the height of the new levee system. It was raised in small increments, eventually becoming four-to-five feet higher. The viaduct across the bottom land after the 1943 flood was only two lanes. The roadway narrowed on the curve of the Fort Smith side of the bridge.

There was a traffic light at the top of the viaduct that controlled the single lane traffic over the wooden ramps on both sides of the bridge while it was raised.

The bridge was refurbished in 1956. It was eventually dismantled in 1971. Now, all that's left of the Free Bridge is a pier on the Van Buren side. The total width of the pier is wider than the part where the bridge truss rested to accommodate the lanes on the outside of the truss. The bridge plaque now sits in front of the Crawford County Courthouse in Van Buren.

The bridge was replaced by a new bridge, commonly referred to as the Midland Bridge, as part of the Kerr-McClellan Arkansas River navigation project. The Midland Bridge connects Broadway Street in Van Buren and Midland Boulevard in Fort Smith. It was dedicated April 13, 1971, at Broadway Square, coming in at a cost of $7,158,436. That’s roughly 2.7 times more expensive than the Free Bridge cost once inflation is taken into account, making the 1912 amount of $650,000 equivalent to $2,659,091 in 1971. Two lanes of the Midland Bridge actually opened a month prior to the March 11 dedication.

The Midland Bridge has survived a handful of tornadoes that hit both cities. The bridge also survived the historic flood of 2019 as water came within reach of flowing over the top. The levees helped in saving the two cities, the surrounding towns and farms from succumbing to as much water damage as they would have if such major flooding had occurred prior to 1943.

The connection between Van Buren and Fort Smith has been a turbulent journey taking over 200 years and has overcome much, running as wild as the Arkansas River once flowed and as unruly as the wild west.