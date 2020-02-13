The University of Arkansas at Monticello College of Technology-McGehee will host a career fair and nursing assistant programs, according to the Arkansas Career Pathways Initiative press releases.

HIRING FAIR

A hiring fair and food truck event will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday, April 9, at the UAM College of Technology-McGehee.

Representatives will be available from Southeast Arkansas companies and elsewhere, according to the release.

Participants should wear business attire and bring resumes. For help creating resumes, staff will be available on the mobile unit of the Arkansas Division of Workforce Services.

CNA COURSES

Also, the college’s Career Pathways Initiative will host a series of certified nursing assistant courses May 26-June 25; July 1-31; and Monday through Friday beginning in August.

To be eligible, applicants should have children, receive government assistance and qualify for financial aid.

Details: Cortez C. Smith, program director for the Arkansas Career Pathways Initiative, UAM College of Technology-McGehee, 870-460-2102, ext. 2129.