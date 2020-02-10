The University of Arkansas at Little Rock announced its fall 2019 Chancellor’s List, including area students.To be eligible for the Chancellor’s List, students must earn at least nine credit hours and at least a 3.9 grade point average.

Local UA Little Rock honorees include:

Taylor Allen of Pine Bluff, Nicholas Austin of Pine Bluff, Cherisa Baughman of Pine Bluff, Allison Carpenter of Pine Bluff, Diego Corcoles of Star City,

Bethany Crum of Stuttgart, Brian Cummings of Pine Bluff, Justin Dady of White Hall,

Dereck Dill of Grady, Desiree Dixon of Pine Bluff, Bryan Fendley of Monticello, Daniel Ferguson of Monticello,

Chris Fischer of Sheridan, Michael Gartman of Sheridan, Tacarra Gibson of Pine Bluff,

Ashlyn Graves of Rison, Terran Henderson of De Witt, Ashton Hill of Sheridan, Tyler Jeffries of White Hall, Johnie Jones of Pine Bluff,

Brittney Laws of Pine Bluff, Tiffany Lott of Sheridan, Katiea McGhee of Eudora, Amandeep Pelia of White Hall, Harlan Pennington of Redfield, Beverly Rodgers of Arkansas City, Thomas Self of Redfield and Zavian Wilburn of Lake Village.