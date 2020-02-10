Officials with the Saracen Casino Resort will hold a topping-out ceremony at 3 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 12, at the Saracen Casino Resort Building Site, 3512 Market St.

The ceremony will commemorate the placement of the final steel beam of phase one construction, the gaming floor of the Saracen Casino Resort, according to a news release.

Construction of the 80,000 square-foot gaming floor began in August 2019. The ceremony marks a major milestone for the facility with construction ahead of schedule, according to the release.