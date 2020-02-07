What do you see as the three major weaknesses of the Comprehensive Master Plan?

The Comprehensive Master Plan is comprehensive covering all key areas every thriving community should include: governance, budget & finance, economic development, marketing & communications, amenities & recreation, health & education, public safety, zoning & aesthetics, and utilities, infrastructure & transportation. Its primary “weakness” is that it is misunderstood. People find one thing in they don’t care for and want to trash the entire plan. For example, the concept of a town center. First, this isn’t a new concept. Cooper Communities included town centers in their master plan from the very beginning. There are 271 CMP recommendations and less than 5% even mention it. We have so many other priorities to think about before we can open discussion on this one small part of the plan. The second weakness is lack of communicating what CMP work has been done to-date. Look at the nine areas above and you’ll see we’ve made improvements on several areas already. The benefit of the CMP is it provides focus and priorities. Staff has been working hard. Examples: Continue to explore ways to reduce operations and maintenance costs, continue enhancing golf amenities through upgrading and maintenance, create a trails map and established a multi-level review process for the ACC are all examples of CMP related work that has already been completed,

Will you work toward functional RFID gates?

Resident-only gates are needed both for the convenience of residents as well as minimizing congestion at either of the staffed gates. These gates are working currently. Sadly, there are many higher priority areas we need to focus on. At this point, making additional and significant investments on gates would fall under the category of a “want” not a “need”.

If a candidate is fired, released, or steps down from their position, do you feel they should be replaced by the next voted candidate, should there be a special election, or should the seat remain open?

The bylaws state in Article VII, section 7 provides guidance regarding filling vacancies. There are two options: an interim director can be appointed or at the next scheduled election, a director may be elected to complete the rest of the unexpired term.

What are the five most critical near-term issues facing HSV?

1)We need to improve our financials by increasing revenues and 2) diversifying revenue sources. Currently about half of all revenues come from assessments. Increasing revenues will provide additional funding for 3) addressing maintenance issues like roads, facilities and amenities. But to increase revenues, we’ll need to bring more people to the Village through 4) marketing. Hopefully, they will become property owners too. It isn’t enough to buy a lot, we want some to consider either buying a house or building one ( 5) economic growth).

What, if any, navigation improvements do you feel the POA website needs?

I would like to see the current website split into two separate websites. One for members and the other as a marketing site targeting prospective property owners. The needs of the two audiences are different. Once that is done, we can organize the content so that you are never more than “two clicks” away from the information you are looking for.

Do you feel the CEO should be removed from her position? Why or why not?

The decision to remove any Staff should be based on whether that person is meeting their responsibilities and performance objectives.

Would you disband the Governance Committee? Why or why not?

Would you work to cancel the board orientation and remove the consultants who are running it?

The Board of Directors must have the necessary skills (leadership, critical thinking, strategic planning, etc.) to perform their duties. In addition, there is a huge learning curve for any new board member. In my experience, orientations should cover many of the onboarding tasks. We expect a lot from our Board, and we must ensure they have what they need.

What is your position on raising assessments and/or special assessments?

Assessments will increase. It is inevitable. Currently assessments are not even keeping pace with inflation so the gap between what we need and what we have continues to grow. Any assessment increase (more than currently allowed annually) will require a membership vote. I expect this will become a topic for consideration within the next 12-18 months.

As a board member, to who do you think your fiduciary duty is owed: the members or the corporation?

Board responsibilities and accountabilities are clearly stated in the Bylaws in Article IX, section 3. Duty of obedience: duty to support (not oppose) directly or indirectly the policies and positions duly adopted by the Board of Directors. Duty of loyalty and care: perform responsibilities s/he believes are in the best interests of the Property Owners Association and that includes all members.

Do you feel there is a “gate problem”? If so, how do you propose to fix it?

What do you think can be done to obtain some payback from the counties from money they collect every year from us in taxes?

Do you think the POA is doing an adequate job of maintaining our infrastructure today? Would you change the maintenance priorities in any way?

We should thank the current POA staff and leadership for the admirable job they’ve done regarding our infrastructure. This is a huge undertaking for any community and the limited finances makes it even more challenging. Infrastructure includes roads, buildings, amenities, water and sewer systems, and communications infrastructure. These are all things we depend on or use every day. Currently, we are dealing almost daily fixing things that are broken while trying to put some effort preventing something from breaking tomorrow. The priorities are dictated by the current situation and are appropriate.

Do you think HSV has enough revenue coming in to do what you would like to see us do?

No, we need to increase revenues to continue to thrive and excel in our community. There are now over 14,000 people living in the Village with a wide variety of interests and needs. While it is unrealistic to meet 100% of the needs of 100% of our community, we would like to find ways to add different events or activities and improve our quality of life. These are the “nice to haves” (discretionary) things we’d love to do if there were funds available. We can’t even think about those until we address the many essential work especially related to maintaining our roads, water systems and facilities.

What do you think should be the primary focus on growing the Village?

Are you satisfied with the marketing plan? What changes if any would you make?

A plan documents an approach or strategy. The good news is we now have a marketing plan. It will take some time before we can evaluate if the plan is on-track or if the plan needs to change. Once we have data to analyze, we’ll be able to answer that question.

Do you want us to remove our gates and become incorporated? Why or why not? And if so by whom?

Absolutely not. We are a private, gated community and should remain that way.

Do you think the board should have a voice in how the POA staff is organized and its number of employees?

No. The governing documents are very clear on this point. The Board of Directors are responsible for strategic planning. They are responsible for determining “What” needs to be done. POA staff are responsible for operations (tactical focus) and “How” to accomplish the Board strategies / directives.

What are your business or real estate investment interest in Hot Springs Village and how will you balance your personal interests with your fiduciary duty to the POA’s purpose as stated in its Articles of Incorporation?

I own a house and a lot which means that like every other property owner, I have invested in the Village. As a Director, my fiduciary responsibility is first and always to consider what’s in the best interests of Hot Springs Village community above my own interests.

What other communities, best practices or specific metrics will you use to measure Hot Springs Village and make decisions on its behalf?

There are many types of metrics. We need to choose metrics that are appropriate and meaningful. Results metrics are commonly used. I agree that these are important because we need to know what’s been accomplished. I’d also like to see us incorporate more predictive metrics to study patterns and trends to improve our ability to forecast future potential results. We can’t move forward if all we do is look in the rearview mirror (results metrics). We need to keep our eyes on the road ahead of us (predictive metrics).

What do you consider to be the community’s single greatest challenge in the next 3 years and what solution do you propose for solving it?

There has been a great deal of division in Hot Springs Village since the last POA board member election. What do you feel the impact of this division is on people who may be considering moving to the Village?

A resident community of more than 14,000 people is bound to represent a wide range of interests and backgrounds. Healthy interactions and discussions can make us a stronger community. But destructive and disrespectful behavior is damaging. Realtors have related stories of clients backing out of home purchases once they read negative items from the internet. Visitors overhear residents talking in shops or at the golf course disparaging some aspect of Village life. Our #1 marketing and sales force are property owners and we need to get our act together and stop these negative behaviors and actions.

Have you served on any POA committees? If so, what committees? If not, why not?

I currently serve as Chairperson on the CMP Advisory Committee (CMPAC). It has provided me with a broad basis of understanding of HSV challenges.

Do you support a finance committee that is responsible only to the POA Board of Directors? Why or why not?

The Finance committee Charter states that this committee is accountable to the Board of Directors. Like all standing committees, it will be advisory in nature. As this is a new committee, it is unclear if what’s stated in the Charter matches the spirit of the intended purpose of this committee.

Experience in management is different than experience as a director of a corporation. The POA is a corporation. Have you served on the board of a corporation?

I served on a board of directors for a not-for-profit corporation for over ten years including two separate terms as President. I recognize that it is not the same in terms of scale or complexity, but the responsibilities are similar.

Do you believe the current form of corporation is the right one for our Association going into the future?

This is a non-issue. According to Hot Springs Village governing documents, we are a nonprofit corporation in the State of Arkansas. This will not change.

Do you feel the CEO should be removed from her position? Why or why not?

We can’t effectively and efficiently sustain and maintain our infrastructure and amenity assets because of a lack of funding. How do you suggest we increase funding?

If a board member is removed, do you feel they should be allowed to run for the board the following year?

Removing a board member is serious business and this action (if taken) can only occur if there is a verified cause as described in the bylaws Article VII section 6 and a majority vote of the Board. Every board member must meet their fiduciary responsibilities to the membership and if removed, it is because they have failed that responsibility. Actions have consequences and, in this case the consequence should be that the removed board member is no longer eligible to serve on the Board.

Will you work to shut down and remove the CMP?

For more than 10 years, each Board of Directors has said the Village needs a master plan and while there were attempts made, nothing happened. We now have a master plan and even though it’s not perfect, is done and we should use it. To discard it at this point would be a foolish waste of money spent.

Should marketing be under the direction of the Board and not under the POA? Why or why not?

The question should really be: Where should we position the marketing function so they can be most effective? Marketing is an essential function of every organization and as such belongs within the POA structure along with Finance, Human Resources and IT. Ultimately all POA staff report to the Board of Directors. The Board needs to stay focused on the “big picture” strategies while the Staff take care of operations.

What do you propose to fix the broadband and cellular issues in the Village? Do you have a timeline for this?

The short answer is: if this was an easy problem to solve, it would have been done already. We don’t have the population density that service providers need to make it a profitable proposition for them. Technology is constantly improving and with low population density, wireless solutions will likely be the answer. Costs of infrastructure installation are lower and would be more attractive to a provider. The “First Responder Network” (Federal telecommunications project) is currently being deployed in Arkansas and may offer new opportunities (to be determined).

What do you suggest be done about collecting assessments owed from defaulters?

Nearly all the delinquent assessments are lots owned by non-resident property owners. Staff have been working on collection activities with some success, but the problem is big ($3.9M annually). Non-resident property owners that don’t perceive the value of their investment, lack incentive to pay assessments. I would like to see a program set up designed to remind non-resident property owners of the benefits of members and the high value it provides. Bring them in for a visit and remind them why they bought property here in the first place. Positive incentives may work better than negative penalties.

If elected to the board, what will be your # 1 priority?

Information gathering. The quality of decision-making is directly impacted by the quality of information. Next, review and evaluate priorities and work with the rest of the Board directors to develop a measurable plan to achieve them. There’s been a lot of rhetoric demanding “changes”. What’s unclear is why people feel changes are needed. Change for change sake is not a good use of our time / money / staff resources. It creates wasted effort (churn). Instead we need forward movement. So, first we need to understand the root problem which means we need to go deeper than the presented symptom(s). Only then can we make changes that directly address or fix that root problem.

If a candidate running for the board has publicly stated they have obtained legal counsel to investigate the viability of taking legal action against the POA Board, do you feel this would constitute a conflict of interest?



What do you propose be done with the Balboa Club building and how do you propose to pay for it?

Balboa Club is only one of approximately 100 buildings owned by the POA. Every one of them require varying degrees of maintenance or renovation. Before we can make a decision regarding the future of any facility, we should first evaluation what our community needs. Do we need more meeting spaces? Office space? Entertainment space? Once we know what we need, then and only then will we have the answer to what should be done with Balboa Club.

What do you think should be the primary focus on growing the Village?

38. Would you move to make changes or revoke previous changes made to the by-laws? If so, what changes would those be and why?

All governing documents provide the essential foundation for how we can and should operate within our community. They should be reviewed to ensure they comply with State and Federal statutes and when not in compliance, changes must be made. One enhancement I would like to see is a policy that defines and documents the hierarchy of governing documents (which takes precedence). This would address some confusion where there is duplication of information between governing documents. Moving forward, each piece of information should be contained within only one (a “single source” model) of the governing documents and in the one at the appropriate level within the governing document hierarchy.