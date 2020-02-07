What do you see as the three major weaknesses of the Comprehensive Master Plan?

Cost, the cmp has cost Property Owners several millions trying to implement with thousands of staff hours, unnecessary management positions, complete failure of the declaration change vote cost, plus the ½ million with zero measurable benefits. 2. Drastic change and major expenditure forced on Property Owners without a members vote. A plan needs to be planned. Best Plans take time; a prudent person would think, even years, to build a planned reality that fits the circumstances of our community. I do not support a plan that literally took 9 days of a pilot group from a foreign agency, studying our HSV circumstances and then immediately implementing a standard one size fits all plan. 3. Do not need it. We already have a (Town Center) Village Square, (pocket neighborhoods) walk-able neighborhoods and a (Lodge) Village Inn. Our Village was Planned 50 years ago.

Will you work toward functional RFID gates?

No, this was just another disastrous half-million dollar decision made by the last corporate loyal BOD/CEO to waste the free money that was pouring in from the Two-Tier (assessments X 2) assessments. It is easy for irresponsible adolescents to waste other people’s money. Our gates have worked just fine for two decades. Redirect expense on policed sub-stations at every gate.

If a candidate is fired, released, or steps down from their position, do you feel they should be replaced by the next voted candidate, should there be a special election, or should the seat remain open?

By-laws Art. VII sec. 7 states that the Board will decide by majority vote of the Board who shall fill a vacancy if at all until the next election. Next most voted candidate is logically recommended but not always available and not required by governing documents.

What are the five most critical near term issues facing HSV?

1. Restructure assessments based on property value for a sustainable revenue source. 2. Maintain infrastructure; pressure wash exterior of Balboa Clubhouse, roof, walls, decks and sidewalks and replace or resurface a few sections of cart paths at Balboa golf course. Crack seal roads and build up road shoulders. 3. Pause Marketing budget and redirect to infrastructure, a poorly maintained infrastructure does not sell well. 4. Close the Compliance department, we did fine without it for 48 years, redirect the unnecessary expenditure to infrastructure. 5. Streamline top-heavy management and redirect unnecessary expenditures to infrastructure.

What, if any, navigation improvements do you feel the POA website needs?

Expand member resources to include as much POA information as possible to make access easier for Property Owners.

Do you feel the CEO should be removed from her position? Why or why not?

Yes, The CEO is overpaid and violated terms of contract by participating as a voting member of the governance committee which at the time was in violation of HSV bylaws. Article XII, Section 4, H: ‘a member who is serving on the Board of Directors, or whose spouse presently serves on the Board of Directors, shall not serve on a Standing Committee, until after completion of service on the Board of Directors.”

Would you disband the Governance Committee? Why or why not?

No, only the Members of the committee. Committees were never and should never be made up of Board of Directors and CEOs planning in secret how to manipulate Property Owners by changing documentation to fit secret agendas. Article XII, Section 4, H: ‘a member who is serving on the Board of Directors, or whose spouse presently serves on the Board of Directors, shall not serve on a Standing Committee, until after completion of service on the Board of Directors.”

Would you work to cancel the board orientation and remove the consultants who are running it?

Yes, the twenty thousand dollar cost of Shrinks, lawyers and staff, could paint the interior of the Balboa Club and new carpet.

What is your position on raising assessments and/or special assessments?

Totally unnecessary, only restructure assessments based on property value so that every Property owner pays only their fair share.

As a board member, to who do you think your fiduciary duty is owed: the members or the corporation?

To the Property Owner voters who are the makeup of the corporation.

Do you feel there is a “gate problem”? If so, how do you propose to fix it?

The only gate problem is if we lose the gates altogether by not being able to support ourselves as a private community. Restructure assessments based on property values in order to stabilize our revenue as opposed to a collapsing revenue; because of an inequitable assessment structure, 11,000 overburdened property owners have given up their property and are not capable of subsidizing 2/3rds of residents any more.

What do you think can be done to obtain some payback from the counties from money they collect every year from us in taxes?

Pay back? Do you use County roads when you leave the Village? What law enforcement authority do you think protects HSV? Who provides funding for schools and health departments? We live under county jurisdiction as well as State and Federal jurisdictions. There are only two things certain in this life. Taxes are one of those things.

Do you think the POA is doing an adequate job of maintaining our infrastructure today? Would you change the maintenance priorities in any way?

NO not nearly enough, the POA management should focus on infrastructure.

Do you think HSV has enough revenue coming in to do what you would like to see us do?

Yes, our recently doubled assessments have been squandered by the POA BOD on useless planning, failed real estate ventures, marketing and over market management. We have plenty of money if not used foolishly.

What do you think should be the primary focus on growing the Village?

Till the soil with maintenance of our infrastructure. With rain from the sky over HSV, it will grow sustainably.

Are you satisfied with the marketing plan? What changes if any would you make?

The POA has lost over a million per year on miserably failed marketing. That same money would be a 100% guaranteed return if spent on maintenance of infrastructure. I do not support any marketing expense without a 100% return guarantee on your money.

Do you want us to remove our gates and become incorporated? Why or why not? And if so by whom?

Defiantly NOT, Keeping our Village GATED PRIVATE PROPERTY is Paramount to all decisions I will make as your elected Director and I will not support any attempt by any entity to convert us to a municipality.

Do you think the board should have a voice in how the POA staff is organized and its number of employees?

Absolutely, the Property Owners who vote for BODs who vote for GM who is responsive, do have a voice.

What are your business or real estate investment interest in Hot Springs Village and how will you balance your personal interests with your fiduciary duty to the POA’s purpose as stated in its Articles of Incorporation?

I am retired with a home and a lot. I have no conflicts of interest to balance.

What other communities, best practices or specific metrics will you use to measure Hot Springs Village and make decisions on its behalf?

Not many other communities compare to HSV. I will use SMART metrics and a standard way of complying with legal and ethical requirements.

What do you consider to be the community’s single greatest challenge in the next 3 years and what solution do you propose for solving it?

The two-tier assessment structure is unsustainable. Assessments need to be based on property value to keep revenue sustainable. I propose restructuring assessments based on property value.

There has been a great deal of division in Hot Springs Village since the last POA board member election. What do you feel the impact of this division is on people who may be considering moving to the Village?

I think the division of the BODs dividing themselves from the Property Owners by changing their duty of loyalty to the corporation and spending large sums of Property Owner money and adopting the CMP without a member vote has now brought unity to the Property Owners to relieve this small group of their duties. The people who are considering moving here like gaining the losses of the people who have been leaving at any cost due to the uncomfortable feeling of the perpetration of the CMP.

Have you served on any POA committees? If so, what committees? If not, why not?

No, if elected, I will serve on the Board. Board members should not serve on committees.

Do you support a finance committee that is responsible only to the POA Board of Directors? Why or why not?

Yes, but not if it is made up of directors or the chair is appointed by the BOD instead of elected by the committee members. Committees made up of Board members are nothing more than secret board meetings and are another example of the arrogance of the corporate loyal instead of Property Owner loyal Directors. Committees were never and should never be made up of Board Directors.

Experience in management is different than experience as a director of a corporation. The POA is a corporation. Have you served on the board of a corporation?

No, but if all the present and recent past Directors had previous experience, look where they got us.

Do you believe the current form of corporation is the right one for our Association going into the future?

Yes, it cannot be changed for at least another 6 years, Article XIV Declaration.

We can’t effectively and efficiently sustain and maintain our infrastructure and amenity assets because of a lack of funding. How do you suggest we increase funding?

We do not have a lack of funding; we have a lack of management of our funding.

If a board member is removed, do you feel they should be allowed to run for the board the following year?

Nothing in the governing documents prohibits it.

Will you work to shut down and remove the CMP?

The CMP is an elected plan that can be elected to be removed, I vote to remove the CMP.

Should marketing be under the direction of the Board and not under the POA? Why or why not?

Marketing should not be attempted by the management or the BOD, neither knows what they are doing or has any responsibility to succeed. After all the millions of loss sustained by the Property Owners, no one had any skin in the game except the Property Owners. Right now we need to maintain what we have first before we can market it.

What do you propose to fix the broadband and cellular issues in the Village? Do you have a timeline for this?

Most places in the Village have no issues, we have Suddenlink and U-verse. I propose ATT 5G cellular hotspot with unlimited data Pro plan, fast as greased lightning. The time line will be as usual, by the time you get it, it will be obsolete.

What do you suggest be done about collecting assessments owed from defaulters?

Give up! Those lost Property Owners were all forced out five to ten years ago by continually raising assessments. Restructure assessments based on property value to stop more Property Owners from being forced out. Quit charging assessments to lots that have been at the land office for ten years, that is nothing more than a numbers game for creative accountants. Just place a lien on the lot/land according to the Declaration. The lots have less value than the lien, then foreclose the property. Have a clearance sale on lots after assessments have been restructured. People will again be able to afford land.

If elected to the board, what will be your # 1 priority?

Restructuring assessments based on property value.

If a candidate running for the board has publicly stated they have obtained legal counsel to investigate the viability of taking legal action against the POA Board, do you feel this would constitute a conflict of interest?

Publicly or not everyone has a the freedom to find out what is legal, and what is legal is not against the Board because it is in the best interest of the Corporation and the Property Owners for the Board members to learn if they have been acting illegally as they have been in concealing information from Property Owners. Therefore it is not a conflict of interest.

What do you propose be done with the Balboa Club building and how do you propose to pay for it?

The Balboa club needs nothing but normal maintenance. Why would anyone think that the building design should change from the Historic Design that was the life of HSV in 1988? Should we all agree that all buildings built Pre- 1988 be torn down? Pressure wash exterior of Balboa Clubhouse, roof, walls, decks and sidewalks. Paint the interior and new carpet, all the things that should have been done for the last five years. The mis-spent money from the failed marketing budget will easily pay for the restoration.

Would you move to make changes or revoke previous changes made to the by-laws? If so, what changes would those be and why?

I would move to revoke all bylaw changes that were passed by the Boards on the recommendations of the governance committee that was chartered and operating since 8/17 in violation of bylaw Article XII, Section 4, H: ‘a member who is serving on the Board of Directors, or whose spouse presently serves on the Board of Directors, shall not serve on a Standing Committee, until after completion of service on the Board of Directors‘.” that was also changed on the recommendation of that same committee by this present Board. Committees were never and should never be made up of Board of Directors and CEOs planning in secret how to manipulate Property Owners by changing documentation to fit secret agendas. Committees made up of Board members are nothing more than secret board meetings and are another example of the arrogance of the corporate loyal instead of Property Owner loyal Directors.