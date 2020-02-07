The Keep Arkansas Beautiful Commission (KAB) launched an online questionnaire to learn more about Arkansans’ understanding of and habits around littering, beautification and recycling.

“We want Arkansans to utilize this questionnaire as a tool for them to voice their opinions regarding the current state of litter across our state,” Mark Camp, KAB executive director, said in a news release.

“We also hope it will empower them to take action, change behaviors and engage in litter prevention, recycling and beautification efforts in their communities.”

Participants who complete the questionnaire can be entered into a drawing for a $50 VISA gift card donated by the Keep Arkansas Beautiful Foundation. The questionnaire is available at http://bit.ly/KABQuestions.