At the end of December, Judge Gunner DeLay ruled that the plan to build a Casey's General Store on the corner of Rogers Avenue and South 46th Street was not in line with the Comprehensive Plan. Rather than appeal the decision, the City of Fort Smith decided to amend its Unified Development Ordinance (UDO) so that the Comprehensive Plan does not have as big of a role in development within the city.

City Attorney Colby Roe took a few minutes to explain both the litigation and the Comprehensive Plan along with why they chose to amend the UDO. Since it was adopted in 2002, the Comprehensive Plan has been amended once, but the argument was that the UDO required it to be amended to fit this rezoning. The biggest discrepancy is that the UDO makes frequent reference to any new developments needing to comply with both the Comprehensive Plan and the Master Land Use Plan.

According to Planning Commission Director Maggie Rice, that is not how development has ever been done. Roe pointed out that it would "bog down the system" to require such amendments. To that end, Rice and Roe took the UDO, looked at every instance the Comprehensive Plan was mentioned and edited it to align with the common practice of the city.

Most of the 77 edits were simply removing the words "Comprehensive Plan" from the sentence, while some edits were making the language of the land in question uniform. Other edits alter wording in order to be more precise of what the plan is and for what it is to be used.

One section reworded the explanation of how the UDO and the Comprehensive Plan work together for the development of Fort Smith. While previous wording was ambiguous as to how stringent the Comprehensive Plan was, the new wording states that it is more of a guideline than a rule. The UDO now also states that anything that does not exactly line up with the Comprehensive Plan does not require an amendment of the plan.

Planning staff also added official definitions for both comprehensive plan and petitioned property. The addition of the second definition was due to there not being a clear meaning for petitioned property and that leading to the ruling in the case for the Casey's property.

The removal of the section regarding amendments to the plan was to further solidify the idea that the Comprehensive Plan was not a document that needed constant amending. There were several instances within the UDO that alluded to such amendments that were removed within the document.

Reiterating the Master Land Use Plan in the UDO was an effort on the part of the city to highlight that the City of Fort Smith does not follow the Comprehensive Plan as much as it follows the Master Street and Land Use Plans. While this has been in practice for several years, the city decided it was time to update the documents to align with their actions.

These edits were presented to the Planning Commission on Tuesday and will be voted on Tuesday, Feb. 11 during the regular Planning Commission Meeting at Creekmore Park in the Rose Room at 5:30 p.m.