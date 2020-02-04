A forum on human sex trafficking will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, March 17, at the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff STEM Building and Conference Center, 1530 L.A. “Prexy” Davis Drive.

Conducted by the UAPB 1890 Cooperative Extension Program, the forum is free and open to the public.

The purpose of the forum is to bring awareness to human trafficking and the trauma associated with it, according to a news release.

“Human sex trafficking is real and regularly occurs throughout the nation,” said Easter H. Tucker, interim family and consumer sciences program leader for UAPB. “As inconceivable as it may seem, the crime also occurs in Arkansas.”

The crime occurs when a trafficker uses force, fraud or coercion to control another person for the purpose of engaging in commercial sex acts or soliciting labor or services against the person’s will, according to the release.

Trafficking activities occur on college campuses, during school-sponsored events and among peers, according to the U.S. Department of Education. Traffickers often use students as recruiters who form relationships with their fellow students in order to bring them into the criminal enterprise. Victims endure physical, psychological and emotional trauma, which negatively impacts their learning environment.

“Faculty, staff, community members and students are likely to come in contact with victims of human trafficking,” Tucker said. “Therefore, education is vital to ensure the safety of potential victims of human sex trafficking.”

Seating is limited at the forum. Counselors will be present to assist with questions or needs. Details: 870-575-8530.

