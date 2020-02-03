Johnathan Carroll Massey, 21, was charged Monday in Sebastian County Circuit Court with murder in the first degree, aggravated robbery, arson and theft of property in relation to two deaths near Greenwood last week.

Circuit Judge Stephen Tabor found probable cause existed for the arrest. No bond has been set with regard to these charges at this time, according to a news release from the Sebastian County Prosecutor.

The investigation by the Sebastian County Sheriff's Office, the Office of the Prosecuting Attorney, and other law enforcement agencies is ongoing with regard to these criminal offenses and other related criminal offenses, the release adds.

Massey will be arraigned on the charges at 8:30 a.m. Wednesday in the Sebastian County Courts Building.

Summary of facts

Jan. 30, 2020. First responders were contacted about fire at 3704 East Clarks Chapel in Huntington. Upon arrival, it was discovered the residence was fully engulfed in flames and later two bodies were found near the premises. Carroll Elmore lived at the residence and had a 2011 Chevrolet Silverado that was discovered missing.

Massey was discovered in Booneville to be in possession of the vehicle within hours of it being discovered missing. A witness stated that Massey did not have permission to be in possession of the vehicle.