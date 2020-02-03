Pine Bluff Interested Citizens for Voter Registration Inc. has named officials who will be honored during a black history observance at the Coffee with the Chiefs.

The event will be held at 9 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 4, in fire station #1 at the Pine Bluff Civic Center Complex, 200 E. Eighth Ave., according to a news release.

PBICVR will host a conversation on “Breaking Barriers,” recognizing African Americans who broke barriers in city government.

Honorees include:

Shirley M. Washington – The first African American female mayor;

Irene W. Holcomb — The first African American female city council member;

Carl A. Redus, Jr. – The first African American mayor;

Joe Thomas — The first African American Pine Bluff police chief – posthumously;

McArthur Gunn — The first African American firefighter for the city of Pine Bluff – posthumously;

Shirley Warrior – First African American female deputy chief at the Pine Bluff Police Department;

Tommy Davis – The first African American to have a fire station named in his honor;

Loretta Whitfield – The First African American elected as city clerk;

Althea Hadden-Scott – The first African American female elected as city attorney;

Cathy Braswell – First African American female firefighter hired by the city of Pine Bluff and promoted to lieutenant at the Pine Bluff Fire and Emergency Services Department.

PBICVR) is a partner with the 400 Years of African American History Commission and the Little Rock Central High School National Historic Site.

“Let’s Talk About Our Dream: Writing A New History” is a signature program of the 400 Years of African American History Commission. PBICVR is partnering with the United Way for Southeast Arkansas to recognize barrier breakers, according to a news release.