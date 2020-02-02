The main items on the agenda for Tuesday's Board of Directors meeting is the approval for amending the zoning map. One ordinance would alter the Master Land Use Plan map in order to align more with the rezoning of these plots of land.

Each of these proposals passed the Planning Commission unopposed and come before the board for approval. One rezoning request is for residential zoning and the other is for an O'Reilly Auto Parts.

Six of the 11 items on the consent agenda are related to the Future Fort Smith improvement plan. These include drainage improvements, street overlays, parking garage repairs, utility relocations and water transmissions. The board will also vote on purchasing two more trucks for the Sanitation Department in order to update their fleet.

Upon completion of the 700 Rogers Ave. parking garage repairs, the remaining balance for the projects was $19,575. In a memo to City Administrator Carl E. Geffken, Purchasing Manager Alie Bahsoon recommended that the board approve the funds as "the project was substantially complete on January 24, 2020."

According to a memo from Utility Director Lance McAvoy, "The Utilities Department is developing and executing a five-phase project to replace a 1930s era, 27-inch water transmission line with a new 48-inch pipe line."

The goal of this project is to increase the capacity to deliver clean water to the new developments in the Fort Chaffee area.

Tuesday's vote by the Board of Directors will approve the Utility Department's transition from the design of Phase Two to its implementation.

The Board of Directors meeting will be held on Tuesday, Feb. 4, at the Fort Smith Public Schools Service Center at 6pm.

A town hall session will follow the meeting.