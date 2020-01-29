Representatives of 14 hospitals in South Arkansas will share an $817,000 grant from Arkansas Blue Cross and Blue Shield to help improve how they exchange patient information, and ensure better continuity of care during patient transfers.

The hospitals are members of the Arkansas Rural Health Partnership (ARHP) and also operate hospital owned or affiliated clinics in Arkansas, Ashley, Bradley, Columbia, Chicot, Dallas, Desha, Drew, Jefferson and Union Counties.

The University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences (UAMS) works with and supports the partnership on professional health education and public health issues.

At a press conference at Simmons Bank Tuesday morning, Curtis Barnett, President and Chief Executive Officer for Arkansas Blue Cross and Blue Shield presented oversized checks to representatives of each of the hospitals which will help to upgrade access to a state-operated records exchange.

Some of the hospitals currently participate in the State Health Alliance for Records Exchange (SHARE) which is overseen by the Office of Health Information Technology, a division of the Arkansas Department of Health but according to a press release, none of them have been able to fully participate in the exchange because of the high costs associated with full membership. Several hospitals are participating only at the minimum level and three member hospitals are not participating at all.

“The information exchange will change the way medicine is practiced,” Stephanie Williams, Chief of Staff with the Arkansas Health Department said.

She said access to the system will provide access to the most up to date medical records, history of tests, medications, and more, and do it in a safe manner.

Mellie Bridewell, the CEO of the partnership who is also a regional director of strategy, management and administration for UAMS said “It is imperative our member hospitals be fully prepared for value-based care. They must be able to share and have access to patient data as well as have the support of a system that can assist them with compiling and collecting data to use in treating their patients. Without this assistance, our small rural hospitals will not be able to financially survive the changes ahead.”

Also according to the press release, “new value-based care models for payment to health care providers are driving a shift to population health approach’s that focus on prevention, improved chronic disease management and wellness activities and away from the traditional fee-for-service model.”

“Making sure doctors and hospitals in all areas of the state have the information they need to treat their patients is critical to overall quality and we believe that all stakeholders have a role to play in making the health care delivery system more effective and sustainable for the people we serve,” Barnett said. “We also know that we produce better results when we work collaboratively. To that end, Arkansas Blue Cross and Blue Shield is embracing current and emerging technologies as a key strategy to use the information to create a healthier Arkansas. We are confident this grant will bring us a step closer to that goal.”