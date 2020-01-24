A report of a suspicious person on the parking lot of a convenience store Monday resulted in the arrest of a man on drug related charges.

Brandon Howard, 29, of White Hall told Tri-County Drug Task Force Investigator Cody Musslewhite that he was waiting on the parking lot to get drugs, and said he had been using heroin/fentanyl for about a year.

Musslewhite reported that he responded to assist deputies at the J-Mart at 13800 Dollarway Road and said Redfield Officer Rich DeBill and his K-9 Boston arrived to assist. He said Boston did an open-air sniff on the vehicle Howard was in and alerted on the passenger side.

A search resulted in the finding of a a white powder substance believed to be heroin/fentanyl wrapped in a small piece of aluminum foil in the passenger side door pocket, along with a digital scale.

The substance will be sent to the Arkansas State Crime Laboratory for analysis.

On Tuesday, Pine Bluff District Judge John Kearney set a $2,500 bond for Howard after ruling prosecutors have probable cause to charge him with possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.