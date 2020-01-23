Pine Bluff Neighborhood Watch Groups announce upcoming gatherings.

The East Harding Neighborhood Watch Group will meet at 6 p.m. Monday, Jan. 27, at Mt. Harmony Baptist Church, 812 E. Harding Ave. Details: 870-329-4430.

The Dollarway/Citizens Police Alumni Neighborhood Watch Group will meet at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 28, at St. Luke United Methodist Church, 32 School St. Details: 870-247-1796.

Details: Deborah Davis, the Neighborhood Watch coordinator, at the Pine Bluff Police Department, 870-730-2073.