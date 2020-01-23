A Booneville man plead no contest Friday to second degree sexual assault, was found guilty, and was sentenced to 20 years in prison, with 12 of the years suspended, in accordance with a plea agreement negotiated by prosecuting and defense attorneys.

Friday’s plea by Michael Lee Elliott, 52, was to a lesser offense. Elliott had been scheduled for a pre-trial hearing on Feb. 7 with a jury trial set for Feb. 21 and 24 on a charge of rape.

Elliott was charged with rape last May after the victim, who was under 14 years of age, alleged Elliott had committed sexual acts on and in front of her, shown her pornography, and told her of sexual acts he wanted her to perform.

The girl further stated the incidents had occurred in multiple locations.

Elliott had denied the allegations in November of 2018 but an arrest warrant was later issued in April in 2019.

In addition to the eight years in the Arkansas Department of Corrections, Elliott was assessed a variety of fees, including registration as a sex offender.

He was given credit for 250 days of time served in the Logan County Detention Center while the case was open.