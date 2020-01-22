About 1 in 5, or 19 percent, of children in the United States is obese, according to a 2019 Centers for Disease Control report.

Although there is no simple solution to childhood obesity, there are many ways communities can support children on their journey to good health, said Janette Wheat, Ph.D, of the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff.

Wheat is an associate professor and Cooperative Extension program human development specialist, according to a news release.

Childhood obesity is a major public health problem. Obese children are at a higher risk than their normal peers for chronic health problems such as asthma, sleep apnea, bone and joint problems, type 2 diabetes and heart disease, according to the release.

Children with obesity are also more likely to suffer from social isolation, depression, lower self-esteem and to be bullied or teased, said Wheat. The CDC agrees. Also, they are more likely to be obese as adults with its higher risk of type 2 diabetes, heart disease and cancers, she said.

Many factors impact childhood obesity including eating and physical activity, genetics, metabolism, family and home environment, and community and social factors. Obesity may also be influenced by too much time spent being inactive; lack of sleep; lack of places in the community for physical activity; easy access to inexpensive, high calorie and sugary beverages; and lack of access to affordable, healthy food.

Wheat first advises parents to be aware of their child’s growth. Learn how obesity is measured in children, and use the CDC’s Child and Teen BMI Calculator to screen for possible weight issues. Provide nutritious, lower-calorie foods such as fruits and vegetables in place of foods high in added sugar and solid fats. Serve more fruit and vegetables at meals and as snacks. Be sure drinking water is always available as a no-calorie alternative to sugary beverages. Limit juice intake.

In addition to the those suggestions by both Wheat and the CDC, she urges parents to help their children get the recommended amount of daily physical activity. Find age appropriate activities at https://www.cdc.gov/physicalactivity/.

Parents should be role models and eat healthy meals and snacks and engage in physical activity. And, lastly they should learn what they can do to help shape a healthy school environment.

“Everyone has a role in preventing childhood obesity and making healthier food, beverages and physical activity an easier choice for children and adolescents,” Wheat said.

State and local health departments, businesses and community groups can help by ensuring that neighborhoods have low-cost physical activity opportunities such as parks, trails and community centers. They should offer free drinking water and healthy affordable food options, according to the release.

Healthcare providers can measure children’s weight, height and BMI routinely and connect families to breastfeeding support services, nutrition education or childhood health weight programs.

— Carol Sanders is a writer/editor with the UAPB School of Agriculture, Fisheries and Human Sciences.