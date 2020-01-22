Cathy Lewis presented the program, “Healthy Meeting Tips and Tricks: Eat Smart, Move More” at the recent meeting of the Heart-N-Hands Extension Homemakers Club.

The meeting was held at the Centennial Fellowship Church at White Hall, according to a news release.

Lewis opened her program by stating that people spend many of their waking hours at work, often in meetings. Reducing sedentary time is important as it contributes to cardiovascular problems. Encourage eating smart at meetings, according to the presentation.

Use smaller plates and serving utensils. Encourage smaller portions, more fruits and vegetables and fewer sweets. Have breaks at meetings where attendees can move around. It is recommended that one spends two and one half hours a week in aerobic activity as well as muscle strengthening twice a week. Recycling was also encouraged, according to the presentation.

In closing the program, Lewis stated that making wise food, beverage and activity choices encourages healthier lives. Each member received a pamphlet of healthy recipes from the Jefferson County Cooperative Extension Service.

Jeannette Lightfoot, Jefferson County RSVP volunteer coordinator, was the guest speaker at the meeting. She talked about the importance of smoke alarms and checking them yearly. Lightfoot also stressed that homeowners keep an inventory checklist in case of a fire.

For Show and Tell, Dianna Winfree brought embellished notepads that the club could consider doing at a workshop.

Delores Kelley, community service chairwoman, announced that the club had collected 933 food items for the Transformation Project at Centennial Fellowship Church.

Nancy Rosen, community service project chairwoman, reported that she, Margaret Thomas and Warna Turner would take bingo prizes to the Villages of General Baptist West and Trinity Village Medical Center.

Lewis, club president, announced events that the club members could look forward to attending: Cot sheet workshop (Jefferson County Extension Homemakers) from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Jefferson County Extension Service on Jan. 23; Leader Training at 9:30 a.m. and board meeting at 10:45 a.m. at the Extension office on Feb. 4; AEHC (Arkansas Extension Homemakers Council) State Capitol Fellowship Tour on March 10, and AEHC Spring Workshop at the 4-H Center at Ferndale.

Mary Ann Kizer, Jefferson County Family and Consumer Sciences agent, was a guest at the meeting.

For more information on “Healthy Meeting Tips and Tricks: Eat Smart, Move More,” contact the Extension office at 870-534-1033. For more information on smoke alarms and safety, contact the RSVP Office at 870-534-2156.