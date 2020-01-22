Sebastian County circuit judge candidates all want to make the community a better place, but each one brings different experiences and perspectives to the table.

Public Defender Rita Howard Watkins and private attorneys Phil Milligan and Greg Magness are vying for the Division VI circuit judge seat. District Judge Sam Terry and attorney Diana Hewitt Ladd compete for the District VII seat.

Circuit courts in Arkansas cover criminal, civil, probate, domestic and juvenile matters.

Circuit Judge elections are March 3.

Division VI

• Rita Howard Watkins has served in the Sebastian County Public Defender's Office since 2020. She has also worked as a staff attorney in Oklahoma and in business law in Oregon.

Watkins said she believes her experience in circuit court as a public defender in Sebastian County Circuit Court gives her an edge as a candidate. She said she is often in circuit court three or four times a week and has worked in a number of cases including juvenile court, petition to revoke warrants and trials.

"What I want you to know is, the reason I want to be a judge in Sebastian County is I want to ensure that everyone is treated fairly and justly, no matter what your background is and no matter what you overcome and what you do," Watkins said.

• Phil Milligan has 28 years of experience in law, including in civil and criminal matters, including in his own private practice. He also served as an FBI agent in Milwaukee.

Milligan during the panel said his experience both in law and federal law enforcement makes him "uniquely qualified" to serve as District VI Judge. He said it's especially important in District VI, which sees 50% of civil jury matters and 20% of felony criminal jury matters.

"It’s a tremendously technical and important bench," Milligan said.

• Greg Magness has been a law partner at Hardin, Jesson & Terry for almost 30 years. Magness largely works civil cases, from class action lawsuits to small claims.

Magness said he has been to every county in Arkansas and "about half" of Oklahoma counties as a lawyer. From his experience in private law, Magness said he wants to bring respect and fairness if elected as judge.

"Really, the question for me is, what is going to be the judicial disposition of the judge? In other words, someone that is committed to the constitutional structure of applying the law and not getting something from the legislature saying, 'I don’t like that, I’m going to change that,'" he said. "That’s what we’re seeing across the country, and that’s the crucial issue, is what’s the judicial philosophy of the person?"

District VII

• Diana Hewitt Ladd has served as the prosecuting attorney for South Sebastian County District Court and surrounding counties for the past 17 years. She has tried more than 700 cases in Circuit Court and on multiple occasions has also served as a special judge

Ladd said she believes she is the right choice for the District VII seat because she has more prosecutor experience in Circuit Court and has experience as a judge.

"Let’s make sure we have judges on the bench who are experienced, have the right temperament and have the integrity," she said.

• Sam Terry was appointed in July 2019 to his current Sebastian County District Judge position. He was previously an attorney for First National Bank of Fort Smith, a deputy Sebastian County prosecuting attorney and law clerk for U.S. District Judge P.K. Holmes.

Terry said he is qualified to preside over District VII because he is a full-time judge, even if it isn't as a circuit judge.

"Nothing at all to denigrate Diana’s career, because she’s had a good career as a good attorney," Terry said. "The experience as a judge is what matters, and I’m by far the more qualified candidate."