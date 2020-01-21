A Villager who allegedly approached another Villager whose gate card was not working at Balboa Gate on Dec. 31 has been charged with harassment, in Hot Springs Village Police Department reports.

Also, the East Gate has been added to the radar speed enforcement list after a gate guard told police a speeding vehicle almost struck him as he was walking to the guard shack to begin his shift.



Jan. 8

A caller reported at 5:56 a.m. that a deer struck by a vehicle near the intersection of Balboa and Balearic roads was dying, and soon died. Police contacted the animal control division.

A woman in a Ford pickup truck who was seeking entry at the West Gate at 8:09 a.m. would not give information about herself, and left before an officer arrived.

Police checked on an Arias Way resident after Meals on Wheels reported at 11:06 a.m. that the resident did not answer the door. No one responded when police arrived, either. A friend who had a key later contacted police, and police were able to speak to the resident, who said she was sick and did not hear knocking, but did not need medical assistance.

A motorist who was behind a pickup truck that had slammed on its brakes at the West Gate told police the black pickup turned onto West Villena Road, where he also turned. It then got behind him at Huelva Road and followed him. The driver told police at 2:04 p.m. he did not know the other driver or why he would do so.

The Glazier Peau entrance gate appeared to have been damaged by a vehicle in its center before a 3:40 p.m. call to the dispatcher. An officer stood by while the public works department repaired it.

In a separate report, a motorist called police at 3:43 p.m., saying he had been behind 2 cars and scanned his card while the gate was still open, but it closed on him as he was driving through, and said his card must not have scanned. He then drove home. His vehicle had an estimated $1,000 damage.

A Cordoba Way resident said a deer with a broken leg was in the yard, but it walked across the road and left before an officer arrived.

Jan. 9

A Seville Lane resident reported a chipmunk in her home at 8:27 a.m., but it retreated to an unknown location in the home. It was captured after a call at 6:43 p.m.

Owners moved vehicles when an officer requested it around 12:46 p.m. at an estate sale on La Canada Way.

A Villager said she discovered several necklaces missing when she came home. She said she had seen an uninvited neighbor on her back deck about a month ago. Loss: $1,450

A motorist told police she was northbound on Alicante Road, near DeSoto Boulevard, and collided with a deer, which left the scene, prior to 5:23 p.m. Damage: $1,500.

Jan. 10

A motorist told police he was northbound on Balearic Road in his 2006 Nissan, south of Coronado Drive, when he drove across the line and hit an oncoming 2009 Infinity. He was cited for driving left of center. Damage: Nissan, $6,000; Infinity, $10,000

Police investigated a report involving a juvenile.

Jan. 11

Public works staff was contacted after a large tree fell across Doscientos Way prior to 8:22 a.m.

Police contacted animal control about a loose dog near the POA administration building.

Police were contacted at 8:45 p.m. about a northbound motorist that ran off Elcano Drive, hitting a tree. LifeNet and the fire department also responded. The Villager had head injuries and was taken by ambulance to CHI St. Vincent. Damage: $10,000.

Police investigated a report involving a juvenile.

Jan. 12

An Elche Lane resident reported an injured deer in his yard at 9:34 p.m., but the deer fled the scene when it saw an officer.

A Perrelena Way resident told police at 3:39 p.m. she was trying to move out, but her male roommate was causing a disturbance with her boyfriend. An officer arrived to keep the peace. The boyfriend had a Saline County contempt of court warrant, and was taken to Saline County jail.

A Jaguar Way resident said at 5:37 p.m. that an urban deer hunter had been in the area since 3 p.m., despite “no hunting” signs in the area. An investigation revealed the area is open to the urban hunt, and Arkansas Game and Fish Commission had not posted the signs. The signs were unauthorized.

Jan. 13

An East Gate guard said a speeding vehicle nearly hit him at the 2-lane merger west of the guard shack when he was arriving at work. No description of the vehicle was available, but the area was added to the radar enforcement list.

A maroon Toyota Prius reportedly tailgated in Balboa Gate at 3:06 p.m.

A southbound motorist on Cortez Road ran over a deer prior to 8:59 a.m. It died, but the vehicle had no obvious damage.

An eastbound motorist on DeSoto Boulevard was cited for an improper turn after turning left onto Fresno Road, hitting a Pontiac SUV sitting at a stop sign. Damage: Chevrolet SUV, $1,500; Pontiac, $1,000.

A small black pickup truck reportedly tailgated in Balboa Gate and turned onto Enterza Way.

Jan. 14

A dog chasing a rabbit fell off a steep hill near Rocoso Drive, along the Saline River Middle Fork, but an officer located it and returned it to the owners.

A Murillo Way resident died unexpectedly of natural causes.

After police contacted a 79-year-old Villager to tell him that a misdemeanor harassment warrant had been issued on him, he turned himself in at Garland County jail, where an officer met him at 10:45 a.m. After signing paperwork, he was free on $1,000 bond for the Class A misdemeanor charge. On Dec. 31 at Balboa Gate, the man allegedly got out of his car, spouting profanity while walking past other waiting vehicles as he approached the 60-year-old Villager whose card was not working.According to the victim and witnesses, the man allegedly reached in her window when she used her cell phone to call police. He was reportedly belligerent with 3 officers who came to his home, but after first denying doing so, finally admitted to reaching in the window, saying he had tapped her phone and was trying to point out that he had scanned his card for her to enter and that her phone screen was dark. The women suffered cuts from the altercation. The initial report said it appeared the man had been imbibing alcohol.

The driver of a Nissan SUV that ran off North Barcelona Road, near DeSoto Boulevard, told police that a white Toyota Tundra pickup was half-way into his lane, forcing him off the road around 12:45 p.m. The Nissan landed on its side, near Alcantara Lane. A stop sign was also knocked down. A LifeNet ambulance took him to a Hot Springs hospital. The other truck is believed to belong to a neighborhood resident, but it was not immediately located. Damage: Nissan, $10,000; sign, $200

An officer kept the peace on Aventura Lane while an ex-wife gathered belongings.

An employer told police he spotted a man who had been fired earlier in the day, in the employer’s truck, going through the complainant’s wallet later that afternoon, and the fired man ran off. The man later returned to the Gava Lane work site and attempted to apologize. He was told not to come back. The employer did not want to press charges.

A motorist told police he was westbound on DeSoto Boulevard when he heard a loud noise as a vehicle meeting him passed by. Upon arriving home, he discovered his mirror was damaged. No description of the other vehicle was available. Damage: $300

After a report of 2 unauthorized vehicles parked at the RV park at 9:32 p.m., 2 people told police they were trying to reconcile their relationship. When told that lots in the park must be paid for in advance, they left.