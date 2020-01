Two area residents were among more than 300 who graduated Dec. 14 during the fall commencement ceremony at Harding University at Searcy.

Sha’Vonya Berry of Pine Bluff received an Educational Specialist’s degree in educational leadership. Kaylee Barnes of DeWitt received a Bachelor of Arts degree in communication sciences and disorders.

University President Bruce D. McLarty presented the diplomas to the graduates, according to a news release.