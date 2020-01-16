"While the exact breakdowns for FY2020 aren't available yet, overall funding levels for the FY2020 appropriations bills were higher than FY2019 levels," Alexia Sikora of Congressman Steve Womack's office told the Times Record.

One of the areas the appropriations package addresses is the Army Corps of Engineers.

During the flood of Spring 2019, Fort Smith saw first hand how important the levee system is in the area. The Corps of Engineers was founded as a separate branch in 1802 to establish and run the U.S. Military Academy at West Point. Since then, the Corps played a role in the development of America as a nation and has continued to serve the country primarily to respond to natural disasters and preserve the natural beauty of America.

Providing funds to the Army Corps will help them better respond to events like last year's flood as well as put prevention elements in place to prepare for the next one.

As of October 2019, there was approximately $230 million in backlog jobs to be completed in the Arkansas River System alone. The Congressional Research Service (CRS) provided a document that offered an estimated request for funds in order to fund ongoing projects rather than start new ones.

Another key project the appropriations package funds is the National Parks Service. Fort Smith has a long history and the National Historic Site downtown is a part of the National Park system. To put it in perspective of how rare this type of site is, there are only six across the entire state of Arkansas and the closest one to Fort Smith is in Little Rock.

These funds would go into preserving these sites so that visitors may continue to learn about their historical significance as well as preserve the National Parks themselves. It is not clear if there are any ongoing projects at Fort Smith National Historic Site, but any funds from this package could go towards that as well.

The appropriations package will also go towards supporting the Razorback Range. According to Bob Oldham of the Arkansas National Guard, "Our mission is to provide ready, trained and responsive community-based units that support the state and defend the nation."

Razorback Range is a 1,000-acre range that has been open for 45 years and serves the entire country as an artillery range for the United States Military. Funding for this would aid in the running of over 60 targets at the range and other spending in accordance with the National Defense Authorization Act. Past years have seen the range be partially funded, but because the trajectory seems to be more funding this year, the range expects to be fully funded for FY2020.