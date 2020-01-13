Judging from the recent military air strike authorization, Attorney General Barr's reluctance to work for the American people and the Senate's refusal to hold a fair hearing in relation to the two articles of impeachment of the sitting president, we are living in a much more lawless nation than we did 50 years ago.

After the recent airstrike in Iraq, Sen. Tom Cotton, a veteran of foreign wars, agreed with the unconstitutional act regardless of any and all consequences, as long as his name is on the list for secretary of state.

In my opinion, rules of law, norms, morals and ethics have taken a back seat in America after over 50 years of moving in a positive direction. Surprised? Not me. For me, it's a continuation of the foundation on which America was built. Now I know, go back to ... well, only if I can take all of these lawmakers and the president to Russia, Saudi Arabia, China and North Korea with me. Because in America, we abide by the ideals outlined in the Constitution and our rule of law.

Our government has now aligned itself with authoritarian regimes. That is not American. Our soldiers and sailors deserve a better representative and our citizens deserve honesty about decisions made in our interests.

Our president made a statement that they are stopped for good after the airstrike that killed Iran's top general Qassem Suleimani, which shows he has no clue how dangerous those forces will play chess; they've only left the board to think of their next move — timing and planning. Sen. Cotton should have learned that, but it seems that he either missed that class or failed the tests.