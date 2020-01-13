The 12th and 21st Drug Task Force's most prominent operations will contribute to their goals in 2020, the director says.

The Task Force in April executed two warrants for opioid-related trafficking and manufacturing and in August arrested 24 suspected drug dealers in a one-day roundup in Van Buren. Task Force Director Paul Smith said he will use aspects and results from these two operations to inform 2020 operations.

Sebastian County in 2018 had 18 drug overdose deaths, an estimated two-thirds of which were from opioids. Smith in November said Task Force members since mid-2018 had seized more heroin than they had in the previous 25 years.

With these realities in mind, Smith said he plans to work closely with EMS, coroners and emergency rooms to see if there's a correlation between a heroin increase in the area and overdose-related deaths. He said this will help better identify "hot spots" — areas with a high concentration of drug overdoses — in the two counties.

"We're going to make a concerted effort this year to try to track that," he said.

The Task Force in conjunction with Van Buren police on Aug. 29 arrested 24 people for suspected methamphetamine, heroin and pill dealing. Authorities in this operation seized about 340 grams of meth, 6 grams of heroin and four firearms in the arrests.

The result of the investigation into these arrests and seizures will come to fruition in the coming months, Smith said.

"We’re working with our partners on the Fort Smith side to extrapolate what we did on the August roundup and bring it to Fort Smith," he said.

Smith also said Task Force members have worked closely with the Drug Enforcement Administration and FBI on large-scale investigations targeting drug dealers who are either bringing substances to or dealing larger quantities of the substances in the region. DEA agents assisted Smith and other local authorities in their seizures of a potential fentanyl pill press and 14.5 ounces of heroin in April.

This focus, Smith said, takes place as Fort Smith police try to fill their final patrol positions. He said he expects filling these positions will allow them to in turn fill positions in their criminal investigation division, which will allow them to target mid-level drug dealers in the city.

Finally, Task Force members will focus on violent suspects who are involved in drug dealing. They will also focus on referring qualifying people to either drug court or appropriate drug treatment options.

"When we arrest somebody and it’s obvious to us that we’ve got a drug problem that’s causing all of their collateral, criminal activity, whether it be breaking in cars or what have you, that’s where we try to put them," he said.