The first meeting of the year for the City Planning Commission saw a fairly light agenda with only nine items and two were tabled for next month's meeting.

The first item was a request to start an in-home aesthetician and skin care business. If the commission allowed this request to go through, the owner, Nina Diaz, would be able to have two customers in her home at a time. Since there was no opposition, Diaz's request will move forward to the meeting next week.

The two items that were tabled were also on the agenda for the Board of Directors meeting Tuesday night. Conner Threet, the agent for ERC Create, LLC, made a request to rezone and develop a lot on Chad Colley Boulevard. This request was approved by the Planning Commission and passed on to the Board of Directors for final approval.

However, due to a lack of communication, mailed notifications of the neighborhood meeting were not sent out. In light of Circuit Judge R. Gunner DeLay's opinion in favor of the residents on December 27, 2019, against St. Scholastica in the Casey Property, Threet and the Planning Commission decided to ask the board to withdraw this item so that no action would be taken. The Times Record wrote about the Casey property on December 31, 2019. This decision may lead to an amendment to ordinances so that applicants will only need to send mailers to residents within 300 feet of the plot in question rather than the whole property.

Bob Keesee pointed out that according to State Law, businesses only need to put a notification in the local paper to inform area residents of the proposed zoning change. The City of Fort Smith, however, requires mailer notices as well as signage at the property and a public notice in the local paper. One commission member suggested certified mail because that would ensure the mailers were sent, but the rest of the commission decided that would be too expensive for the applicant.

Threet and ERC had two more rezoning items on the agenda where they altered their original plan to build duplexes on Veterans Avenue to build 27 single family homes.

Blew & Associates had three items on the agenda in relation to the new O'Reilly's Auto Parts where they are requesting rezoning and development plans to bring everything on that piece of land up to code before starting to build.

The final item on the agenda was a rezoning on Collier Street from Not Zoned to Planned Zoning District. Currently, the property is used for warehouses, but the owners want the option for future development.

The next Planning Commission meeting will be Tuesday, January 14, at 5:30pm in the Rose Room of the Creekmore Community Center.