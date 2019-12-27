A new payment process and an old meter replacement; two things changing at the same time, causing what At-Large Director Robyn Dawson called a “perfect storm.”

Any water meter that is over 10 years old should be replaced, so the city decided to take the opportunity to change old meters from analog to digital. Over 20,000 meters were due or past due for replacement. While the new meters are meant to be more accurate, this overhaul led to trouble when residents received bills with an exponential spike in costs.

One customer, Adult Education Center teacher Amanda Kennedy, was shocked to find her bill amounted to $4,300 claiming she used over a quarter million gallons of water during one 45-day billing period. Kennedy was upset and confused at the water bill spike even after she had a leak fixed at her own expense. She called for the city to look into all bills with more than a 20% hike in costs, claiming Water and Sewage’s attitude is “reactive instead of proactive.”

Other customers with similar issues called for the city to take better care of its residents. Melissa Bonar, a teacher at Ramsey Junior High, confronted City Administrator Carl Geffken by telling him, “Shame on you for putting the people of Fort Smith in this position.” Geffken claimed there were several possible explanations that did not put the city at fault. These explanations included the new meter having a more accurate reading, the billing cycle changing from one month to a month and a half, and people simply using more water.

Residents were not satisfied with these explanations and pointed out that there would not be over 1,200 bill adjustments if this were the case. Ward 2 Director, Andre Good, attempted to provide a solution by suggesting the city look at past usage to see if it tracked with the change. Good pointed out that a $10 increase would make sense with the proposed explanations, but these points could not justify a $60 increase.

Out of the approximately 1,400 old meters pulled for testing, over 70% failed the accuracy test that the Water and Sewage Department carried out.

While some residents discovered leaks on their end, others like Noah Steffy found that the leak was on the city’s end. Steffy received bills between $350 and $450 for 18 months and the city shut his water off but the meter kept running.

To make matters worse, Former Director Jerry Walters resigned his post in September of this year. Lance McAvoy replaced Walters officially in December.

The city plans to replace all old meters by the end of 2020. For now, the Board of Directors agreed to keep the call center open until the end of February, hoping that the issue would be resolved by that time.