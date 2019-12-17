Next year Arkansans will choose whether to extend a 0.5% sales tax that is dedicated to 4-lane highways, county roads and city streets.

The existing tax, approved by voters as a constitutional amendment in 2012, will expire when $1.3 billion bonds for the Connecting Arkansas program are paid off – expected to be in 2023.

Issue 1, which will be on the Nov. 3 general election ballot, would create a constitutional amendment setting the dedicated sales tax.

Proponents of Issue 1, including Gov. Asa Hutchinson and state Sen. Bill Sample, say the funds will help maintain the state’s highway system and local roads.

“I support it – the highway infrastructure is of great importance to me, and this community,” Sample wrote in response to an email last week.

Food and food ingredients would be exempt from Issue 1’s sales tax.

Sample, then a state representative, served on Arkansas’ Blue Ribbon Committee on Highway Finance. Authorized by the General Assembly in 2009 to study the state’s highway needs and funding options, the 18-member panel, led by then-Sen. John Paul Capps, finalized a sobering report in November 2010.

Among other members were Metroplan’s long-time executive director Jim McKenzie, Stephens Inc. executive vice president of public finance Mark McBryde and El Dorado businessman Madison Murphy. The panel also included a mayor and county judge.

Issued shortly before the panel concluded its work and disbanded, the Blue Ribbon report says despite varied backgrounds, all 18 members reached unanimous conclusions.

One Blue Ribbon conclusion: “Arkansas’ system of funding our state highways, county roads, and city streets is both systemically flawed and woefully inadequate, and the problem escalates at an alarming rate each year that it is ignored.”

Compounding the problem even in 2010 were national trends: “There are many factors that are contributing to Arkansas’s road-funding dilemma. The most obvious is the fact that 70 percent of our highway, road and street funding comes from a consumption-based tax, while it is a national goal to reduce consumption.

“The trend of stagnant to declining road-user revenues, combined with the trend of increasing vehicle miles traveled and increasing fuel efficiency, is simply a losing proposition. We’re moving backwards. Add double-digit inflation in the construction industry to the mix and the problem compounds even further,” the report said.

The 40-page Blue Ribbon report cited the U.S. Department of Transportation’s 2006 “Status of the Nation’s Highways, Bridges, and Transit: Condition and Performance Report,” which found that at 2006 funding levels, every dollar invested in the Nation’s highway system yields $5.69 in economic benefits in reduced delays, improved safety, reduced emissions, lower vehicle operating costs, and reduced maintenance costs.

“Also, a recent analysis by Moody’s Analytics reports, ‘About 40 cents of every (transportation) dollar spent is returned to the taxpayers,’” the panel said.

In a statement issued when this year’s highway bill was approved, Hutchinson said: the 92nd General Assembly had approved the largest, most comprehensive long-term highway funding plan in state history. “Because of the passage of House Joint Resolution 1018, Arkansas voters will have the final word on funding for the construction and repair of the roads they drive each and every day,” the governor said.

Hutchinson kicked off the “Vote for Roads. Vote for Issue 1” campaign to continue funding for Arkansas highways, roads, and bridges in a Nov. 15 ceremony. The governor was joined by groups from all corners of the state, including mayors, county judges, small business owners, and industry groups trucking, agriculture and the Arkansas State Chamber of Commerce.

“A vote for Issue 1 means better roads, a stronger economy, and a safer Arkansas—without raising taxes,” said Hutchinson. “It will benefit every resident and every small business that calls Arkansas home, and I am delighted to lead this effort.”

​Passage of Issue 1 will continue to provide more than $205 million a year of significant funding to maintain, improve, and construct nearly 7,000 miles of interstate and highway miles and repair and replace dangerous bridges throughout the state—all without raising taxes.

​If Issue 1 succeeds, cities and counties will continue to receive $43 million annually, again, without any new tax on Arkansas residents. (Without this continuation of funding, cities and counties will lose millions from their budgets each year.)

Finally, a vote for Issue 1 will support thousands of jobs each year and provide more than $8.2 billion in economic activity over the next decade.

To learn more about the “Vote for Roads. Vote for Issue 1.” campaign, visit www.VoteForRoads.com.

An organization that opposes Issue 1 is Conduit for Action, which says it would renege on a 2012 promise to end the existing tax. Learn more at https://www.conduitforaction.org/issue-1-will-revoke-promised-sales-tax-relief/