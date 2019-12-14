In their final regular meeting of 2019, the Pine Bluff City Council on Monday will consider a resolution declaring Pine Bluff as a “Secure and and Friendly Environs (Safe) City” when they meet at 5:30 p.m.

Sponsored by Council Member Steven Mays, the resolution says “all residents of the community should be free of the fear of being ripped from their homes and returned to hostile and potentially deadly environments.”

It goes on to say that “city law enforcement and regulatory resources are limited and are more appropriately used for matters expressly reserved for municipal governments by Arkansas law, rather than determining residency status of individuals and municipal employment, service and benefits should not be contingent on the resident status of an individual.”

The resolution prohibits city employees and law enforcement officers from asking about the resident status of a person they are dealing with unless such a question is required by state law. It also provides that municipal services will not be denied on account of a person’s residency status “unless the denial is mandated by Arkansas or Federal law.”

Also, it provides that no person shall be considered ineligible for employment by the city unless residency status is an essential requirement, and calls on the Mayor to designate someone “to serve as a liaison to members of the immigrant community in the city to foster better relations between the organs of municipal government and that community.”

The second reading of a proposed ordinance adopting a policy for naming city properties, streets and other locations within the city is also on the agenda Monday

Sponsored by Council Member Bruce Lockett,the proposed ordinance sets out criteria for naming city owned property, for commemorative street names and plaques, and the procedures to be followed when a group or individual wants to either name or change the name of city property.

Also Monday, the council will consider a resolution authorizing the Mayor to negotiate a cooperative agreement with the Urban Renewal Agency “to advance the remediation of public nuisances within the urban renewal area.”

That resolution received a do pass recommendation from the Development and Planning Committee when they met on Tuesday.

Two other ordinances deal with the adoption of a stormwater management plan the stormwater pollution, prevention, grading and erosion control best management practices manual 2019 are also up for consideration as is a resolution appointing Rosie T. Pettigrew to the Historic District Commission for a term to expire in 2022. She would replace Dee Herring Gatlin, whose term has expired.