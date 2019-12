Norman Keith Martin, 89, of Hot Springs Village, passed away Dec. 10, 2019.

Norman was born Sept. 1, 1930 in Lafayette, Ind., to Delmar and Virginia Martin. He is survived by his wife, Charlotte Martin; and a host of other family members.

A memorial service with military honors will be 11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 14 at Presbyterian Kirk in the Pines in Hot Springs Village. Burial will be in Attica, Ind., at a later date.

