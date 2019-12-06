The University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff and the University of Arkansas at Little Rock William H. Bowen School of Law announced on Tuesday a joint-effort to create a 4+3 pipeline program.

“Both schools have been working for several years to get this program in place,” said Bowen’s dean, Theresa M. Beiner. “Many of Bowen’s graduates are also UAPB alumni. This program honors their paths to law school and paves the way for a long-term relationship with UAPB and its students.”

This new partnership recognizes UAPB’s commitment to preparing students who aspire to law school and provides guaranteed acceptance to Bowen for UAPB graduates who meet specific criteria.

“Bowen consistently attracts quality applicants,” said assistant dean of admissions Matthew Kerns. “With competition to enter the law school increasing, these programs reinforce our commitment to UAPB students and the citizens of Arkansas and ensure that highly motivated graduates have spots at the law school.”

The signing took place on UAPB’s campus and was attended by several students who took time away from their studies to learn more about the program and to meet Dean Beiner and Dean Kerns.

“This is going to be something great for our students to aspire to,” said Henry Brooks, IV, Instructor and Program Coordinator for the Political Science program at UAPB. “We already have students who are interested in the Bowen School of Law.”

Gabrielle Williams, a junior political science major at UAPB, shared her excitement about the partnership and what it could mean for her legal career.

“This is a stepping stone for students like me and the beginning of something great,” Williams said.

UAPB graduates qualify for the 4+3 program if they earned a minimum cumulative UGPA of 3.4; scored a 154 or above on the LSAT; and have no character and fitness issues that would disqualify them from being admitted to the bar.

Prospective students can apply to the law school through lsac.org. Students must apply to Bowen and satisfactorily complete all admissions requirements.

“The 4+3 pipeline program between UAPB and the Bowen School of Law will allow current UAPB students pursuing a bachelor’s of science degree in political science to seamlessly pursue a law degree,” said Dr. Robert Z. Carr, Jr., Provost and Vice Chancellor for Academic Affairs at UAPB. “The beauty of this program is that it will set reasonable admissions requirements that students understand from day one. This is great for our students, UAPB, the Bowen School of Law and the state of Arkansas.”

In addition to this program and other scholarship opportunities, Bowen offers a 25 percent tuition scholarship to accepted students who earned a bachelor’s degree from an Arkansas historically black college or university.

Bowen prepares students for a variety of careers, including roles as attorneys, judges or other public service leadership positions.

This is Bowen’s fifth pipeline program. They also have agreements with UA Little Rock, Philander Smith College, and Pulaski Technical College.