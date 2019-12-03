A traffic stop by Pine Bluff Police detectives Sunday afternoon resulted in the arrest of a man previously convicted of a felony after a handgun was found on his person.

Curtis Nelson, 32, was a passenger in a car that Vice and Narcotics Detectives Jarrell Johnson and Jeremy Crosby stopped in the area of 16th Avenue and Cherry Street because the vehicle, 2011 Dodge Charger had a busted tail light.

Johnson reported that the female driving the car gave officers permission to search it and she and Nelson, who was in the front seat stepped out. When Nelson was patted down for officer safety, officers found a nine-millimeter handgun that was fully loaded with 18 rounds. A records check with the Arkansas Crime Information Center/National Crime Information Center showed that Nelson was a convicted felon.

On Monday, Pine Bluff District Judge John Kearney set a $15,000 cash only bond for Nelson after ruling prosecutors have probable cause to charge him with being a felon in possession of a firearm.

Records at the prosecutor’s office showed that Nelson was previously convicted of aggravated assault in 2005, possession of a controlled substance with purpose to deliver, simultaneous possession of drugs and firearms, second-degree forgery and theft of property in 2007, theft by receiving in 2008, residential burglary and theft of property in 2011 and has a charge of felon in possession of a firearm pending from an arrest in 2018.

Nelson said he would hire his own attorney.