Fort Smith Public Schools leadership is looking at new policies and pricing for renting the district’s facilities.

Director of Security and Facilities Bill Hollenbeck said Monday at the Board of Education study session that the suggested policy is designed to address issues faced in the past. There have been instances of overbooking, not always charging groups for renting and the district having a lack of control over who is in attendance.

Hollenbeck said the proposal would promote the longtime partnership with public groups, ensure there is consistency in pricing and the district’s facilities are taken care of.

“It’s also important to ensure that we protect our investments,” Hollenbeck said. “We have multimillion-dollar projects that are coming on.”

Hollenbeck wants to implement a shared Google Calendar for district staff to access, so there’s no overbooking of events and collaboration can occur.

Groups would have to make reservations at least 72 hours in advance of their event, and a short interview would be conducted by facilities staff. He said current staff believes this is manageable, but it’s possible to extend the reservation time period. Previously, groups would ask to rent the facility the day of their events.

The proposal includes three different categories of groups that can rent the facilities.

School-sponsored groups, such as booster clubs or parent/teacher associations, would be allowed to rent the facilities for free. There are no additional proposed charges.

Community youth groups or non-profits, such as the Boys and Girls Club, and “Patriotic societies” would be able to rent the facilities at no charge. There is, however, a proposed $250 refundable deposit and $25 fee to cover utilities.

Lastly, for-profit non-district entities would pay a rental fee based on the location and the $25 utilities fee. There would be a $35 per hour custodian fee and $35 per hour police fee, if law enforcement presence is necessary. Aside from the elementary school auditoriums, all facilities for non-district groups require a three hour event minimum.

Hollenbeck said if a district custodian or police officer is going to be called in for an after-hours event, they will receive the three-hour minimum pay to make it worth their effort. He doesn’t want custodians leaving their families during their off-time to only work an extra 30-minute event.

Proposed prices for the facilities range from $150 to $275 for the three-hour time frame. Each additional hour would be $50.

The district does not rent facilities for political events.

School board vice president Bill Hanesworth said the proposed utilities fee of $25 seemed low, even to break even on the cost of lights, heating and air conditioning.

“This is what other districts are doing,” Hollenbeck said. “We don’t want to make money, but we also want to recoup a certain amount.”

Board member Talicia Richardson said $25 would be a good starting point. The district could collect information related to the utilities costs during events and raise the fee, if necessary.

Hollenbeck said there was previously “hit-and-miss” billing, meaning not every group that rented the buildings was charged the appropriate fees. He wants this proposal to change that.

“It helps clarify and ensure there’s fairness for everybody involved,” Hollenbeck said.

Board member Wade Gilkey said he wants any personal trainers for student-athletes or tutors to pay for facility usage, too. He said it’s wrong for them to make money off district families at the campuses without paying to use the buildings simply because they might have a relationship with a coach.

The district leadership is continuing to evaluate these situations, particularly related to the trainers, and working with Athletic Director Michael Beaumont.

Richardson said if the district is consistent with the proposed policy, these individuals would either hold their sessions somewhere else or pay the fees like they are supposed to.

An official action item is expected to come to the board for a vote at its Dec. 16 regular meeting or early next year.

“This is a potentially significant change,” said Fort Smith Superintendent Doug Brubaker. “We want to make sure that we move forward correctly, so we build support for this approach.”