The Altheimer Branch Library, located at 222 S. Edline in Altheimer will reopen at noon on Monday, December 2. Some highlights to expect when visiting the library are new flooring, paint, blinds, and lights.

For teens, there is a new teen section with 2 dedicated teen computers and extra seating surrounded by teen books. Children will be delighted to find a computer filled with educational and entertaining games. Parents are welcome to join their child for a special sharing time. Adult computers have moved to the back of the library to provide more privacy, along with magazines and a comfortable seating area. A table for personal laptop use has been provided.

Next to the circulation desk is a space carved out with a PS4 gaming system, a 4K, 55” monitor and room for 3 gamers. New games will be coming after Black Friday. The special gaming area is for all ages.

The meeting room has been equipped with a 55” monitor and a microcomputer for group presentations, meetings and teaching. The ability to Skype distant relatives and friends in privacy is available. Another large monitor installed in the lobby acts as a digital bulletin board where library and community events may be posted.

As the hours have changed, be sure to pick up a bookmark with the new hours. Mondays noon-6 p.m., Tuesdays noon-7 p.m., Wednesday 10 a.m.-5:30 p.m., Thursday noon-4 p.m., Friday 12-4 p.m. and alternate Saturdays from 9 a.m. -1 p.m.