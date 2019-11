Headline: Salvation Army kicks off Red Kettle, Angel Tree campaign

Daniel Robinson of Simmons Bank left joins Salvation Army Capts. Chwight and Janei Olige Friday for the kick-off of the Salvation Army’s annual Red Kettle and Angel Tree kick-off in the lobby at Simmons Bank. Thompson presented a $7,500 check from the bank to the Olige’s, who announced the 2019 fund raising goal is $110,000. Pine Bluff Commercial/Ray King)