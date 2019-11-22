FAYETTEVILLE — If Arkansas basketball fans’ 4-0 honeymoon with new Razorbacks coach Eric Musselman extends to 6-0 after tonight’s visit from the University of South Dakota Coyotes and Monday night’s first road game at ACC member Georgia Tech, then love truly blooms in Hog Heaven.

Coach Todd Lee’s Coyotes of the Summit League come 5-0 to Walton Arena for tonight’s 8 o’clock to accommodate SEC Network television tip-off as the nation’s leading 3-point shooting team.

They hit treys at 51%, with 47-of-92.

Compounding a big problem for Musselman’s short Razorbacks, USD’s biggest man is its biggest shooter. Tyler Hagedorn, the 6-10 senior forward, leads USD hitting 16-of-19 3-pointers but also casts an inside presence averaging 19.4 points an 6.4 rebounds.

“I think the biggest thing with Tyler is he can post up a little bit, too. It’s not just pick and roll pop type stuff. He’s a really good basketball player. He can shoot the ball.”

Mid-majors like South Dakota cultivating senior-dominated rosters tend to cause major problems for major conference teams losing underclassmen to the NBA, like Arkansas after last season losing sophomore center Daniel Gafford to the NBA draft.

Lee’s Coyotes start four seniors: Hagedorn and guards, Cody Kelley, (“He played against us at Nevada when he was at Wyoming and is a really tough kid,” former Nevada coach Musselman said) Triston Simpson, 13.8 scoring average and Tyler Peterson, 10.0.

Fourth-year junior small forward/guard Stanley Umude, 16.4 points and 4.0 rebounds, is the most heralded Coyote of them all, leading USD averaging 16.4 points.

“You are talking about a basketball team that has three All-League players and the Preseason Most Valuable player in the league in Stanley Umude,” Musselman said. “So they present a lot of problems.”

Veterans present problems defensively with their experience.

“From a defensive standpoint they are really solid,” Musselman said. “They are not going to gamble. They are not going to get out of position. They give great help. They are who they are defensively and they do what they do really well. They are well coached.”

Guaranteed well coached, Musselman said, from the experience of “lifelong friend” Lee as his assistant when Musselman coached the professional Rapid City (S.D.) Thrillers in the Continental Basketball Association.

The coaching and the talent manifests in USD’s 5-0 start, especially impressing Musselman by USD’s 3-0 sweep in the Hawaii Tournament including 81-75 over the hosting University of Hawaii.

“Everyone on the West Coast knows, playing at Hawaii ... It’s really, really difficult,” Musselman said. “Especially in their own tournament. They went in there and won that tournament which doesn’t happen often.

Lee in turn touts Arkansas’ defense in its 91-43, 66-43, 66-46 and 82-51 routs of Rice, North Texas, Montana and Texas Southern.

The Razorbacks, viewing South Dakota video even before leaving Walton after Tuesday’s triumph over Texas Southern, see what looms.

“We went over it as soon as the game was over,” Arkansas sophomore reserve forward Reggie Chaney said. “Everybody, the one through the five, can shoot the ball.”

So everybody has to be ready to guard the 3-point shot, Isaiah Joe, Arkansas’ best 3-point shooter, asserts.

“It is the best 3-point shooting team we’ve seen on film,” former Fort Smith Northside state champion guard Joe said. “We know what we have to do going into the game.”