Hot Springs Village Police Department received a variety of calls in the past week.

Nov. 5

A Frontera Circle resident told police at 4:23 p.m. their dog was stuck in a crawl space, but a neighbor helped free it before an officer arrived.

Nov. 6

A southbound Toyota car ran off North Barcelona Road near Malaga Circle, hitting a utility pole. Damage: $8,000

Nov. 7

An injured deer was found beside DeSoto Boulevard, near Resplandor Way, at 6:31 a.m.

An officer cut up a fallen tree on Almazan Way at 1:47 p.m.

After a northbound vehicle on Balearic Road skidded into ditch near DeSoto Boulevard at 3:03 p.m., the driver for cited for no driver’s license. Damage: $5,000

After police received a report of five gunshots somewhere north of Murcia Way at 7:53 p.m., an officer found a Lorca Way man who had been in his yard but went inside when police drove up, who said someone might have been shooting at his home. The report said he did not seem concerned.

Other residents were reluctant or unable to give information.

After a report of a doorbell ringing on Ponce de Leon Drive on 9:59 p.m., an officer found a parked Chevrolet near Ponce de Leon Golf Course. The driver said he had been lost and rang the doorbell to try and get directions.

A Vera Lane resident said an unknown large animal grabbed his white 13-year-old toy dog and ran off around 4:26 a.m.

Cortez Fire Station staff said an unoccupied pickup was blocking its fire trucks from exiting at 6:52 a.m. A key was located and a firefighter re-parked it. The owner was contacted.

Nov. 8

Employees of the Arkansas Department of Finance and Administration asked officers to stand by as they placed signs and stickers on Ouachita Mountain Smokehouse, 4656 N. Highway 7.

Arkansas State Police received a report of an erratic black Ford pickup on Highway 7, near Walmart.

After a strap broke, a pontoon boat fell from its trailer Balearic and Murillo roads. Employees securing in on another trailer reported no damage, and the officer saw no damage to the road.

An eastbound on Balearic Road near Coronado Fire Station, hit deer at 3:08 p.m. The deer could not be located. Damage: $2,000.

Villager said someone used the Zellie phone app to fraudulently transfer funds twice, nearly $500 each time.

Police went to a two-vehicle collision at DeSoto and Calella. Damage: $1,000 each

Officers went to an Almendra Way disturbance. One resident was reportedly drunk and tearing up the residence at 7:58 p.m.

Nov. 9

An Arias Way resident apologized for playing the radio loudly and singing loudly at 1:50 p.m.

Nov. 10

A Villager reported receiving a harassing letter in her mailbox for her Next Door post that complained about a new Arkansas tax on her electric car.

Another Villager reported receiving harassing texts in an unrelated case.

A dead deer found near Vuelto Lane at 5:20 p.m. apparently died from an arrow.

An eastbound motorist on DeSoto Boulevard, possibly near Mile 13, hit a deer at 5:41 p.m. Damage: $800

A deer ran out on DeSoto Boulevard, just east of Andorra Way, at 10:34 p.m. The deer died. Damage: $100.

Nov. 11

A northbound car on Minorca Road ran stop sign and hit a truck. Damage: $10,000 and $9,000.

A Dodge van crossed Barcelona Road near Castano Drive at 12:09 p.m. Damage: $5,000 and $7,000.

A Villager reported a fraud.

A westbound Ford on Barcelona Road and Castano Drive ran off road and hit a utility pole at 6:26 p.m. Damage: $6,000

Nov. 12

A gun safe was apparently pried open in a Village home, with several firearms taken. Residents suspect a friend of a younger relative as a possible suspect.