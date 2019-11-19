The Rialto in the second half of the 19th century was a hub for U.S. Marshals, public officials and other prominent figures to congregate, drink and chat after work. The restaurant stood in three locations in downtown Fort Smith and was the only place in the city that served up fresh seafood, French wine, Cuban cigars and British ales brought in through the river from the port of New Orleans.

The original Rialto is gone, but its namesake as of Monday lives on in the ground floor of the First Security Bank building at 720 Garrison Ave. Named to honor the history tied to the original Rialto, the new restaurant boasts dishes typically on the menus of upscale restaurants at prices that mostly range from $10-$30.

Patrons are served at a full-scale bar, a main room that was formerly a banquet hall, two private rooms and an outdoor patio adorned by lights stretching from the two-story building.

"I want people to come in and experience an atmosphere that’s exciting, inviting, not exclusive and comfortable," said Rialto General Manager Tara Mendoza. "People work hard for the money they earn, and if they choose to spend it with us, I want to see them walking away feeling like it’s the best bang for their buck."

Co-owners Keith Jeremiah and James Thomas conceptualized The Rialto after their former employer, Fianna Hills Country Club, closed at the end of 2018. Their vision came to life in the first floor of the First Security building, which originally served as the Town Club.

Thomas said he and Jeremiah have taken the staff they've worked with at Fianna Hills for 15 years and brought them on at The Rialto.

"We’re bringing the country club to the public," he said.

Jeremiah said he first got the idea for the restaurant's name from Brandon Goldsmith, whose play "The Western District" takes place in the original Rialto. One of the private rooms in the restaurant is also named for the Boston Store, which Jeremiah said was "the Neiman Marcus of Fort Smith" and stood where the restaurant stands today.

The Boston Store room can seat up to 22 people and comes equipped with TVs and projectors for conferences. The main floor includes an accordion-style glass door that opens up to a patio space with a stage for live music.

“We want people with kids coming in, we want to be family-oriented, we want to host the finer get-togethers, we would love to do wedding receptions," said Mendoza, adding that the restaurant has already booked several Christmas parties.

The Rialto menu features steak, seafood, shrimp and grits, chicken fried steak, burgers and sandwiches. Kitchen staff will also serve Asian and Mexican food and grilled items inside or on the patio. Many of the dishes feature locally sourced items such as Harvest Moon bread.

Those dining in will also be able to choose from a soup and salad bar at lunchtime. Mendoza said the staff designed their lunch hours to best serve people with jobs who are only able to eat for one hour.

"Soon, we’ll have an outdoor menu — something like the one at Garrison Point that shows the specials," Jeremiah said. "Before people even come in, they can see the menu and see the daily special and know that it’s an $8.50 lunch today."

Jeremiah said he hopes the prices of dishes at his new restaurant takes away the intimidation factor of fine dining and brings in a variety of people.

"We’re not trying to be somewhere you come once every holiday. We’re trying to get regular traffic and business in," said Thomas. "We’re pricing our menu right and putting out a quality product."