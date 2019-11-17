Nov. 17, 1817 — Maj. Long and his men land at Belle Point and begin building crude shelters. Long surveys the site and draws up plans for the fort.

Nov. 17, 1896 — Judge Isaac C. Parker, federal judge for the Federal Court of the Western District of Arkansas, dies at age 58.

Nov. 17, 1906 — Fire Chief John Jess Little dies; he had served as chief of the Fort Smith Fire Department for 23 years.

Nov. 17, 1993 — Ground is broken on property bounded by Old Greenwood Road, Gary Street and Cliff Drive for the new corporate headquarters of Arkansas Best Corporation.

Nov. 18, 1912 — The city council passes an ordinance regulating the “construction, cleaning and inspection of septic tanks and cesspools.”

Nov. 19, 1886 — Members of the Fort Smith bar host a banquet for Robert B. Rutherford, retiring circuit court judge, and his successor, J. Sebastian Little, at Mivelaz’s dining hall at the LeGrande. “All went well — plenty to eat and enough wine to brighten their minds,” the Fort Smith Elevator reported.

Nov. 19, 1888 — City officials approve Ordinance No. 170 to establish a police station house for the Fort Smith Police Department along with a station sergeant and outlines the sergeant’s duties. The FSPD was established in February 1888.

Nov. 19, 1904 — The Arkansas Razorbacks beat the Fort Smith Bears 11-5 in a game held in Fort Smith.

Nov. 19, 1928 — Fort Smith High School moves into a new building at 23rd and B streets, and 848 students are enrolled.

Nov. 19, 1955 — About 60 Fort Smith Junior College students and guests attend an all-school party that includes a skit, a style show, pie supper, prettiest girl contest and door prizes.

Nov. 20, 1905 — The city council passes an ordinance to extend the franchises of the street car company for 50 years.

Nov. 21, 1883 — A massive storm hits Fort Smith, killing one person and causing extensive damage to the G.T. Sparks Factory, the Riverside Hotel, the Signal Office Building and the Gas Works.

Nov. 21, 1934 — Actor Laurence Luckinbill is born in Fort Smith.

Nov. 22, 1969 — The Fort Smith Little Theatre closes its season with the play, “Our Town,” held at the Goldman Hotel.

Nov. 22, 1981 — With 35 singers, the Fort Smith Chorale presents its first concert, at First Baptist Church.