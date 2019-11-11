In the spring of 1945, a young man from rural Arkansas found himself in a situation Arkansans had not likely been in before him — engaging enemy soldiers on a Japanese island in the Pacific Ocean.

Now 97 and living in Fort Smith, Merrill Tabor fought and earned a Purple Heart on Okinawa with the United States Army in World War II. A self-proclaimed "Army man," Tabor's passion for the armed forces lives on through his children and grandchildren who have either enlisted themselves or advocated for veterans in the criminal justice system and their school classrooms.

"He's been a hero to our family, even though he denies it," said son and Sebastian County Circuit Judge Stephen Tabor.

Originally from the Huntsville area, Merrill Tabor enlisted in the Army's 96th Infantry Division five months after the Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor. He was the 15th man in an engineer unit, he said.

"We were just a bunch of country boys from Arkansas, but that’s where we ended up," he said.

Though he would eventually participate in combat on Okinawa, Merrill Tabor's unit was largely responsible for infrastructure projects on land taken by U.S. troops during firefights. Merrill Tabor built bridges and roads on the island of Leyte in the Philippines following firefights in late 1944 between U.S. and Japanese forces on the island, he said.

He built bridges and roads when he wasn't destroying old Japanese outposts, that is.

"I was a machine gunner with explosives," he said. "I blew up a lot of pill boxes in the Philippines. We would get the Japanese out of the pillboxes and then blow it up so they couldn’t use them."

On April 1, 1945, Merrill Tabor landed on Okinawa. It was the only island of the Japanese mainland engaged in a land battle during World War II and the final island in the Pacific to be captured before U.S. forces dropped atomic bombs on Hiroshima and Nagasaki. The island over the next two and a half months was home to a bloody struggle that claimed the lives of 12,520 U.S. troops, about 110,000 Japanese troops and tens of thousands of civilians.

Merrill Tabor lasted 21 days on the island before he was shot. He was wounded leading a squad of men searching for "spotters" — Japanese soldiers who would spy on U.S. troops during the day from elevated caves and then pour mortar rounds down on them at night.

He was shot after discovering a picture book inside one of the caves, he said.

"I just fell over from the shock," he said. "Because I had my weight on my arm, I tried to take my arm and raise myself to get up. I couldn't move that arm, and I looked down to see what was wrong, and saw blood all over my hand."

Stephen Tabor called the Japanese round that wounded his father a "magic bullet" — it went through his right hand, rifle stock and right shoulder. Medical personnel later discovered the shot broke his shoulder and left 15 pieces of bone fragment in his right hand.

Merrill Tabor's comrades pulled him out of the cave and put compressors on his shoulder after he was shot. When medics took off the compressors a half hour later, he said, blood shot out high in the air.

Merrill Tabor spent the next few months in recuperation on the U.S.-captured Marianas island of Tinian and in a Denver military hospital. He was discharged from the Army as a technician fifth grade on Oct. 29, 1945 — the same day he received a purple heart for his wound.

"There was a major who came through there with an armload of purple hearts. That’s why I don’t get excited — Purple Heart is a Purple Heart. I was interested in getting home," he said. "He just took them through and dealt them out like a deck of cards."

The Army gave Merrill Tabor 50 % disability — 15% above the disability threshold that eliminated troops from volunteer service. He was upset with his disability percentage because he wanted to stay.

After his discharge, Merrill Tabor moved to Kansas City and worked for Benson Manufacturing Company. In 1952, he returned to Arkansas, where he worked for the Army Civil Service at Fort Chaffee for 32 years.

Like many veterans, Merrill Tabor didn't talk much about his combat experience to his children.

"I was always interested in it, because he has this huge scar on his shoulder," Stephen Tabor said. "He told me that much, but he would always just say, 'I just did my duty like everybody else. I’m not a hero.'"

Even though he didn't talk about it, Merrill Tabor's military influence was still evident in his family. He inspired two of his sons to join the military during the Vietnam War — one of whom, like his father, earned a Purple Heart in the Army.

But it wasn't until Stephen Tabor's son took an interest in his grandfather's Army career in the mid-2000s that he opened up.

"My son did a Veterans Day speech about Dad, and he interviewed him. I had heard more stories that day than I hadn’t heard my entire life," Stephen Tabor said. "I was old enough then to know that the reason he probably didn’t want to talk about it is because war is hell."

Stephen Tabor honored his father in 2015 when he established the Sebastian County Veteran's Court, which provides alternative sentencing and rehabilitation to veterans convicted of crimes. He makes a point to thank Veteran's Court members for their service when he inducts them into the program.

In all of these different military honors, Merrill Tabor is the common denominator.

"You put your life on the line for your country, and you deserve some respect for that," Stephen Tabor said.