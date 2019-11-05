In presenting Hot Springs Village’s new marketing plan, chief member experience officer Jamie Caperton told the Property Owners’ Association board of directors at October’s meeting it is designed to be flexible, to allow the POA to react to opportunities.

The marketing report offers numerous statistics and insight into where the Village is and where it seeks to go.

Everything should reflect the Village’s vision of being America’s premier active lifestyle community and “the place to live your dreams,” Caperton says.

The plan starts with the POA’s mission statement, previously created by the board: “In Hot Springs Village, our mission is to provide opportunities and lifestyle choices, from the most vibrant to the peaceful and serene, for all property owners and visitors alike.”

Caperton says people have many choice for active lifestyle communities – so the Village’s advertising must be distinctive and attractive.

The report lists strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats in a SWOT analysis:

Strengths:

▪ Great product (the Village)

▪ Arkansas state tourism support

▪ Affordability

▪ Relationship with Ideal Living magazine and private communities

▪ Discovery packages

▪ Dedicated resources for responding to resident complaints

Weaknesses:

▪ Lack of good data/tracking

▪ Market is not well defined

▪ Haven’t leveraged happy residents

▪ Communicating the overall marketing plan

▪ Visual ads don’t make Village stand out in a crowded active lifestyle market

Opportunities:

▪ Defining HSV’s identity better in a crowded market

▪ Leveraging happy residents into an army of marketers

▪ Improve gate experience for visitors

▪ Evaluate best ads from other similar communities

Threats:

▪ Poor experience at gates and other amenities can diminish marketing effectiveness

▪ Dissension among residents on public forums/social media show poor experiences/dissension at HSV ultimately destroys marketing effectiveness

▪ Enough financial resources to fully/adequately market HSV/meet objectives

▪ Staff capacity/knowledge to fully/adequately market HSV/meet objectives

▪ Need to understand that HSV has multiple products to market (moderate/middle/high income housing)

Caperton cited the following stats, contained in a study commissioned by the governmental affairs committee through the University of Arkansas Extension Service, through its University of Arkansas at Little Rock headquarters.

The 2016 Hot Springs Village Social and Economic Impact Study shows the political, economic, socio-cultural, technological, natural, and demographic factors needed to better understand the environment in which the POA operates. HSV’s combined resident and visitor spending was $417 million in 2015.

• More than 220,000 golf rounds across 9 golf courses

• 8 out of 10 golfers, nationally, have a net worth of more than $100,000

• 75% of golfers recommend/order products and services at work

• 40% plan on seeking financial planning advice within the next year

• 83% own securities

• 86% own life insurance

• 75% of the Village population are 60 years of age and older

• Younger families also live in the Village, including nearly 1000 school-age children

• Economic impact of $371 million in 2015 (two-thirds spent in Garland and Saline counties)

• 36% have a bachelor’s degree or higher

• 96% have health insurance

• Median household income of $54,326

Caperson said the marketing team intends to make monthly, quarterly and annual evaluations, working with the Comprehensive Master Plan marketing subcommittee and strategic board directives to make critical alterations in the plan throughout the year.

The plan defines customers:

• The primary HSV customer is between 50-65 but research shows that our customers start their buying research as early as 45 and buy well past 65 so marketing strategies on both sides of the primary alley should be planned

• According to David Heck, Ideal Living database manager, most people start the research process approximately 2 years before retirement and move within a few months of retiring. Those who are already retired make the move in approximately 18-24 months.

• The typical HSV customer seeks an active lifestyle environment inclusive of nature, golf, walking, lake recreation, land stewardship and/or involvement in the arts.

• Top 5 markets for relocation to HSV are Arkansas, Texas, Illinois, Kansas and Oklahoma. “This is also where most of the POA’s marketing has been. Target areas California and Colorado can prove successful. Currently, we have representation from almost every state in the United States,” she says in the report.

• When looking at future markets, we will be highly focused on those areas where there is a high number of exciting prospects with:

• Pension/retirement benefits (corporate, railroad and others)

• Military, police, fire with pension benefits who typically have an earlier retirement age

• High-value real-estate cash-out benefits -- such as California and Colorado -- that will have a high interest in the Village’s low cost of living index

• $50,000-plus household income for purchasing power

• And who are experiencing issues that HSV can answer

▪ Traffic

▪ High cost of living

▪ Overcrowding

▪ Weather related issues

• The current marketing segmentation is divided into 3 primary target demographics:

• Empty Nesters & Retirees – 61%

• Traditional & Non-Traditional Families – 28%

• Younger Singles & Couples – 11%

• Gen G is the new sweet spot in GOLF according to National Golf Foundation and comprises more than eight million golfers, 34 percent of the game’s overall on-course participation base of 24.2 million and fits perfectly in our target market.

• They also play more than one-third of rounds, approximately 156 million in total. “What’s nice about them is their disposable income goes up $5,000 a year on average

• Their disposable income is approximately $1,300 a month.

• Their discretionary spending is about two times more than the average household.

• The average age for on-course golfers is 45. But it’s the golfers on the high end of that average who have the most significant impact on the industry.

• 61% of those in Gen G said they have more free time than their younger counterparts, and that 53% of them are employed full-time compared to 75% of those in the 25-to-45 age group.

• Those in Gen G, golfers included, are high on customer service. Loyalty offerings and discounts are important to them They want to feel like you care, noting that it’s crucial to consider the Gen G circle of influence, particularly word of mouth.

• More than 60 percent are asked for a recommendation from a friend or family member at least twice a week.

• 89% of them are quick to offer that suggestion.

The full report may be read in the September board packet, available in the members’ section, under governance, at www.explorethevillage.com.