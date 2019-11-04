Lake Fort Smith has far exceeded its purpose as a water source for its namesake.

Located just north of Mountainburg in the Boston Mountain Valley of the Ozarks, Lake Fort Smith was designated in the 1930s as the water source for the city of Fort Smith. The state park constructed around the lake now features amenities like campsites, picnic sites, cabins and rentable kayaks and canoes as well as events held on site throughout the year.

Now on the banks of a reservoir of more than 1,300 surface acres combined with Lake Shepherd Springs, the area around Lake Fort Smith was originally developed in the 1930s by Fort Smith city officials. They developed the area around the lake as a recreational park at the same time they and Crawford County officials constructed a water plant at the lake. Both the recreational area and the lake itself were a works progress administration project, according to the Encyclopedia of Arkansas.

The original facilities at the park consisted of a wading pool, a swimming pool, cottages, a bathhouse, fish ponds and landscaping. Workers also constructed barbecue pits, tables and shelters for visitors, according to Encyclopedia.

The state parks system took over the recreational area in 1967. They constructed playground equipment, fireplace grills and a small campground inside the park.

The Fort Smith Board of Directors in August 1999 voted to enlarge the dam again to expand the region's water supply, according to the encyclopedia entry. In 2002, the lake was enlarged with Lake Shepherd Springs into a single reservoir to meet the city's water demands. The lake with Lake Shepherd Springs form a reservoir of 1,390 surface acres.

"The expansion of the reservoir is expected to satisfy the area’s anticipated water demands through the year 2050," according to Encyclopedia.

When the park reopened in 2008, the state park's amenities had been replaced at its current location thanks to $12 million pledged from Fort Smith and $10 million from the state parks system. These facilities included an 8,000-square-foot visitor center, a group lodge, 30 campsites, a playground, a boat ramp, a marina and a lakeside pavilion with picnic tables.

Lake Fort Smith State Park is also the western terminus for the 240-mile Ozark Highlands Trail, according to the Encyclopedia of Arkansas. There are also several trails for hiking within the park.

Visitors who come to the lake expecting to swim will be disappointed — it's prohibited to preserve the quality of the water for those who will eventually drink it. But opportunities for camping, kayaking, and boating are plentiful.

Park faculty also make a point to host workshops and events throughout the year — "Dutch Oven Cooking 101" was held on Saturday, followed by "Monarch Migration" on Friday. The park in May hosted "Backpacking 101," in which experienced hiker Jim Warnock shared tips for preparing for a long-distance hike. Other workshops held that same day included "Leave No Trace — When Nature Calls" and "Respecting Wildlife."

The Fort Smith Noon Day Kiwanis Club also holds its annual boys' camp at the park each year. Established in 1937, the camp was previously held at other sites including Sallisaw and Fort Chaffee before moving to Lake Fort Smith. The camp brings Fort Smith-area boys ages 9 to 11 to the state park for a week.